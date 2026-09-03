The Canadian government has listed the categories of foreigners barred from applying for a work permit at a Port of Entry in 2026

Visa-required country nationals and PGWP applicants are among those disqualified from using border entry points for work permit applications

Seasonal Agricultural Worker Programme applicants and certain IEC candidates also fall within the restricted categories

The Canadian government has published the categories of foreign nationals who are not eligible to apply for a work permit at a Port of Entry (POE), according to official guidance from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) in 2026.

The guidance makes clear that not all foreigners arriving in Canada can use border crossing points to process their work permit applications, a requirement that affects several groups of travellers and immigration applicants.

Canada lists 6 categories of foreigners who cannot apply for a work permit at the border. Photo Credit: Dave Chan

Source: Getty Images

Who cannot apply at Canada's port of entry

According to the IRCC's official eligibility page, the following six categories of individuals are barred from applying for a work permit at a Canadian POE:

1. Those who need a visitor visa to enter Canada.

2. Citizens of countries that are on Canada's visa-required list.

3. International Experience Canada (IEC) applicants who are not citizens or permanent residents of the United States.

4. Applicants under the Seasonal Agricultural Worker Programme (SAWP).

5. Those applying for a post-graduation work permit (PGWP).

6. Individuals who leave Canada and re-enter from the United States or Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon specifically to access immigration services on their return, unless they meet certain conditions.

Canada: What this means for applicants

The restrictions are particularly relevant for international students who have completed programmes at Canadian institutions and are hoping to apply for a post-graduation work permit, as well as seasonal agricultural workers who form a significant portion of Canada's temporary foreign worker population each year.

IEC applicants, who typically come to Canada under youth mobility arrangements, are also affected unless they hold citizenship or permanent residence in the United States.

For those who fall into any of the six categories, the Canadian government requires that work permit applications be submitted through alternative channels, such as online applications processed before arrival, rather than at a physical border point.

Foreign nationals planning to work in Canada are advised to verify their eligibility status through the official IRCC website before making travel arrangements, as attempting to apply at a POE without meeting the requirements can result in delays or refusal of entry.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Canada had listed six reasons your work permit application could be rejected.

Requirements to get Canada's work permit at border

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada had shared the requirements for foreigners seeking a work permit at the country's border.

The guidance, published on the official Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada website, applies to applicants and any family members accompanying them at the time of entry.

The guidance, published on the official Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada website, applies to applicants and any family members accompanying them at the time of entry.

Source: Legit.ng