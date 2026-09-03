Davido splashed millions on a brand new Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS 600, with the luxury SUV heading to Atlanta, Georgia

The purchase came after Davido publicly clashed with rapper Erigga over remarks about his family's wealth

Fans flooded the dealership's Instagram post with reactions, linking the lavish buy to the ongoing beef

Afrobeats superstar Davido has added another luxury ride to his already enviable garage, purchasing a brand new Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS 600 on Thursday, September 3, 2026.

The car dealer announced the sale with a congratulatory post directed at the singer, confirming the vehicle was already en route to Atlanta, Georgia. Davido also personally liked the announcement, with the dealer thanking him for his patronage.

Car dealer shares pictures of Davido's new Mercedes-Benz Maybach amid fight with Erigga. Credit: davido

Source: Instagram

Davido's Latest Flex Amid Erigga Beef

The timing of the purchase has not been lost on fans. The acquisition follows a very public spat between David Adeleke and rapper Erigga, who made comments about the family's wealth that did not sit well with the Afrobeats star. Davido fired back at Erigga in a manner that caught many off guard, and the internet has been buzzing about it since.

For many followers, rolling up to Atlanta in a Maybach GLS 600, one of the most exclusive SUVs on the market, reads like an unmistakable statement amid the ongoing drama.

According to reports, a Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS 600 costs approximately $180,000 to $181,250, though fully optioned models or local dealer prices can exceed $200,000 (roughly ₦360,000,000).

Davido leaves many talking over an expensive purchase amid feud with Erigga. Credit: davido

Source: Instagram

See the car dealer's post announcing Davido's latest acquisition:

Fans React to Davido's Maybach Purchase

Social media users wasted no time connecting the dots between the beef and the buy. Here are some of the reactions from the Instagram comments section:

@gbenga_whitey wrote:

"Erigga go need rewrite the lyrics he dey dey cook since morning bayi"

@vickidarich10 reacted:

"Obo wan pressed Erigga neck 😂"

@its_imkhan_ commented:

"@davido Obo show me wayyy"

@ovsgramm_ shared:

"See as baba call maybach truck like say nah Toyota Corolla him want buy 😂there are levels to this sh*t ❤️"

@sp.of.nig1 wrote:

"@davido small small now my idolo u no go make me get my first car with the way you dey do ooooo haha"

@aycool_126 added:

"@davido please make @m_jautos ship 012 Toyota Camry sport come with this Gls"

Davido ignores woman’s photo request

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido sparked reactions after a video showed a female guest approaching him on stage for a photo during his performance.

The Afrobeats star continued performing and walked past the woman without acknowledging her request, leaving her without the expected picture.

The moment divided social media users, with some calling it a snub while others suggested Davido was focused on his performance.

Source: Legit.ng