BBNaija star Imisi shared a new loved-up video with colleague Kola after Folagbade Banks' movie premiere

The clip captured the moment Kola kissed Imisi on the cheek, further fuelling dating rumours between the two

Imisi's caption 'the wedding story begin' sent fans and supporters into a frenzy on social media

BBNaija's Imisi is not making it easy for anyone to say she and Kola are just friends. The reality star dropped a new video on TikTok on Wednesday, September 3, 2026, captioned simply: "the wedding story begin", and fans have not recovered since.

The clip, which surfaced after Folagbade Banks' movie premiere, showed her colleague Kola leaning in to kiss her on the cheek in what appears to be a tender moment between the two. The video sparked reactions, with many viewers reading it as a deliberate confirmation of a romantic relationship.

Imisi leaves many talking as she posts another loved-ip moment with Kola on TikTok. Credit: imisiofficial/kola

Source: Instagram

Imisi and Kola's Romance Rumours Heat Up

The pair have been at the centre of dating speculation for a while now, with previous moments at public events adding fuel to the fire. But this latest post, complete with a wedding-themed caption, feels like Imisi is deliberately teasing her followers rather than shutting anything down.

Fans were quick to pick up on every detail, from the caption to the body language in the video.

Speculations trail Imisi's new post with Kola after movie premiere. Credit: imisiofficial

Source: Instagram

Here are some of the reactions on TikTok below:

@beauty fave💞💞 wrote:

"kola is so obsessed with imisi"

@adetolaniadegbuyiro commented:

"wedding to plan🥰"

@Vic💗To💗ria 💗 reacted:

"I thought the kiss ended yesterday 🤭🥰 Imisi and Kola to the altar 👩‍❤️‍👨"

@Vic toria🤍🦋🎀 said:

"The caption, imisi o 😂😂Don't worry fry us we are your plaintain 😋"

@Bags & shoes in Abeokuta shared:

"I don tire to defend this my fav o 😂😂😂… she said 'una never see anything 😂😂"

@Etokson Otobong wrote:

"As he dey sweet us he dey pain Dem as he dey pain Dem omo he dey sweet us My heavenly babies"

Watch the TikTok video that started the conversation below:

Faith Adewale calls out Imisi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that BBNaija reality star Faith Adewale called out his colleague Imisi on social media.

Reacting to a viral video, Faith shared what Imisi allegedly did while he was interviewing a guest at a movie premiere. His claim, however, sparked mixed reactions, with many defending Imisi.

Source: Legit.ng