Chinazam Ike, brother of veteran Nollywood actor Emeka Ike, was picked as the ADP's vice-presidential candidate ahead of the 2027 general elections

The Coalition for National Political Renewal passed a vote of confidence in Chinazam Ike, backing his emergence as a credible alternative for Nigerians

Emeka Ike publicly congratulated his brother, drawing attention to Chinazam's shift from an entertainment family background into national politics

Veteran Nollywood actor Emeka Ike’s brother, Hon. Chinazam Ike, has stepped into Nigeria’s political arena after emerging as the Vice Presidential Candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

His emergence has attracted attention not only because of his political ambitions but also because of his relationship with the popular actor, whose name has remained prominent in Nigeria’s entertainment industry for decades.

Chinazam Ike, brother of actor Emeka Ike, is the ADP's vice-presidential candidate for the 2027 elections, backed by the Coalition for National Political Renewal. Photo credit: Original.

Source: Original

Group backs Chinazam Ike

The Coalition for National Political Renewal (CNPR), in a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Damilola Ogunsaya, said it had passed a vote of confidence in Chinazam Ike and his emergence as the ADP’s vice-presidential candidate.

The group said it believed Chinazam’s emergence represented an opportunity for the ADP to present Nigerians with a credible alternative ahead of the 2027 elections.

According to the coalition, the party’s agenda should focus on building an economy driven by production, enterprise and opportunity rather than dependence and survival.

The group said it believed an ADP-led administration would prioritise agriculture, manufacturing, small and medium-sized enterprises, technology and other productive sectors, while improving infrastructure and access to affordable financing.

It added that economic growth should translate into jobs, stronger purchasing power and improved living standards for ordinary Nigerians.

Coalition highlights security, youth empowerment

On the issue of insecurity, the coalition expressed confidence that the party would pursue a proactive, intelligence-led and technology-driven security strategy.

The group said security agencies should be properly equipped, coordinated and motivated, while community-based intelligence and rapid response mechanisms should be strengthened.

It further noted that addressing the root causes of insecurity, particularly youth unemployment and lack of economic opportunities, would be central to creating a safer Nigeria.

“Security is not just about weapons; it is also about hope and opportunity,” the coalition said.

The group also expressed confidence in the ADP’s ability to harness Nigeria’s youthful population by prioritising skills development, entrepreneurship, technology, vocational training and access to finance.

It said young Nigerians should be treated as partners in nation-building, with policies designed to enable them build businesses, innovate and earn decent livelihoods within the country.

Group pledges support for national unity

On national unity, the coalition said it believed the ADP would promote fairness, inclusion and equal opportunity across ethnic, religious and regional lines.

“Nigeria first, and the interests of Nigerians above political or sectional interests,” the group said.

The coalition said it also believed an ADP administration under its 2027 ticket could leave behind a legacy of restored hope and confidence in Nigeria through improved security, job creation, stronger institutions and greater opportunities for young people.

The group said Chinazam Ike’s emergence should therefore be viewed beyond his family connection to Emeka Ike, noting that his political relevance would ultimately be determined by the ideas, leadership capacity and vision he brings to the political space.

It also welcomed the support and congratulatory message from Emeka Ike, describing it as a demonstration of the human dimension behind Chinazam’s transition from the entertainment family name into national politics.

ADP faces 2027 campaign challenge

On the 2027 campaign, the coalition said it believed the ADP could challenge the incumbent through a clear message, credible candidates, strong grassroots organisation and disciplined voter mobilisation.

It said the party’s proposed nationwide structure across states, local governments, wards and polling units, alongside youth, women and media mobilisation, could provide the foundation for a competitive presidential campaign.

The group said it was confident that Nigerians were increasingly interested in alternatives capable of addressing the country’s economic, security and governance challenges.

“For us, Chinazam Ike’s emergence is more than a political appointment. It is an opportunity for the ADP to offer Nigerians a different direction and a renewed sense of possibility,” the statement said.

ADP urges action against poverty

Previously, Legit.ng reported that A chieftain of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) and US-based entrepreneur, Chris Emejuru, cautioned President Bola Tinubu to approach the proposed state policing initiative carefully, arguing that economic hardship remains the deeper root of insecurity in Nigeria.

Emejuru made his position known in a statement issued to journalists on Sunday, August 9, in Abuja, where he argued that deploying more law enforcement resources without first addressing poverty would do little to bring lasting peace.

Source: Legit.ng