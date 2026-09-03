Robert Irwin is currently dating American wildlife photographer Ashleigh Scully, a conservationist from New Jersey who has been his friend since 2019. Their romance became public in 2026, drawing attention for both their shared passion for wildlife and reports that the Irwin family has concerns about the pace of the relationship.

Ashleigh Scully at different places doing what she loves, taking photos: Photo: ashleighscullyphotography.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Ashleigh Scully, 24, is a wildlife photographer and conservationist originally from New Jersey, now based in Jackson, Wyoming.

originally from New Jersey, now based in Jackson, Wyoming. Robert and Ashleigh, both photographers, have reportedly known each other since 2019.

Robert Irwin's family, including mum Terri and sister Bindi, have concerns about his new relationship with Scully moving too quickly.

Robert Irwin is a proud ally of the LGBTQIA+ community and has said so himself. He has not publicly identified as LGBTQ+.

Neither Robert nor Ashleigh has publicly confirmed the relationship as of late 2026.

Profile summary

Full name Robert Clarence Irwin Ashleigh Scully Date of birth 1 December 2003 Not publicly confirmed Age 22 (as of September 2026) 24 (as of 2026) Place of birth Buderim, Queensland, Australia Morristown, New Jersey, USA Nationality Australian/American American Profession Conservationist, wildlife photographer, TV presenter Wildlife photographer, conservationist Instagram @robertirwinphotograph @ascullyphoto

Who is Ashleigh Scully?

Ashleigh Scully is a 24-year-old wildlife photographer and conservationist originally from New Jersey, now based in Jackson, Wyoming. She developed an interest in wildlife photography at the age of eight and has since built a career documenting animals and natural landscapes around the world.

Scully gained national recognition after winning the Nature's Best Windland Smith Rice Youth Photographer of the Year award in 2017. Her work has been featured in Audubon Magazine and exhibited at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History, establishing her as one of the rising names in wildlife photography.

Ashleigh was only 15 when she presented at the London Natural History Museum's 2017 Wildlife Photographer of the Year awards ceremony as a winner in her age division.

A first-team All-American for TCU Equestrian, Scully also completed a master's degree in English literature.

Her photography has been published in National Geographic Kids, Shutterbug, Outdoor Photographer, and Amateur Photographer magazines.

How did Robert Irwin and Ashleigh Scully meet?

The duo reportedly met in 2019 through National Geographic's MyShot photography platform. Robert and Ashleigh both turned up at the event to showcase their work and connect with others who had similar interests. Their friendship developed from their shared passion for wildlife, photography, and conservation.

According to multiple sources, Robert and Ashleigh's connection has been years in the making. What started as a shared passion quietly evolved into something much deeper.

When did romance rumours begin?

In February 2026, Scully was spotted visiting Australia Zoo, where Irwin works, and they also apparently went on a diving excursion together. In March, the two were photographed together near the Australia set of spin-off show DWTS: The Next Pro, which Irwin hosts.

Scully had been "travelling all over" with Irwin "for months", with jetsetting that included stops on the Dancing With the Stars Tour.

News of Robert and Ashleigh's relationship broke in June 2026, when a source told Us Weekly that after more than two years of living the single life, Robert had begun dating the wildlife photographer.

Why is Robert Irwin's family worried?

According to reports, Terri and Bindi's concerns have less to do with Scully herself and more with the velocity of the relationship.

According to reports originating from the Daily Mail and Woman's Day, Terri and Bindi's concerns have less to do with Scully herself and more to do with the velocity of the romance. While insiders note the family finds the American photographer 'lovely' and completely understands the attraction, alarm bells are allegedly ringing because Robert is moving incredibly fast and making long-term plans despite the relationship being in its infancy.

The wildlife conservationist "wants her spending time at the (Australia) Zoo, getting to know the family business and becoming part of the wider Irwin world," according to the source.

An Irwin family insider told Woman's Day that

Robert and Ashleigh are inseparable, and he's absolutely convinced he's found the woman he wants to spend the rest of his days with.

The insider added,

They've been friends for years, and he knows he can trust her, but Terri and Bindi are a lot more cautious. They worry she's been playing the long game with Robert right under their noses.

Despite the family's reported unease, Robert Irwin has never really had a public, long-term relationship before, which makes this one feel like unfamiliar territory not only for him but also for the Irwin family brand that has been carefully cultivated since Steve Irwin's death.

Who is Robert Irwin?

Robert Irwin attends the 66th TV WEEK Logie Awards at The Star on August 16, 2026, in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Don Arnold

Source: Getty Images

Robert Clarence Irwin was born on 1 December 2003 in Buderim, Queensland, Australia. He is a conservationist, zookeeper, wildlife photographer, and television presenter.

The son of conservationists Steve and Terri Irwin (he manages Australia Zoo) in Beerwah, Queensland, and is frequently involved in activities that his father originally participated in.

He won Dancing with the Stars in 2025 with Witney Carson. As of August 2026, his Instagram account has nearly 9.8 million followers.

Is Robert Irwin LGBTQ+?

Robert Irwin has not made a public statement explicitly identifying as LGBTQ+; he generally keeps details about his sexual orientation and gender identity private.

However, he is a proud ally of the LGBTQIA+ community and said so himself. Back in 2020, Robert shared a stunning image of a rainbow stretching over the grassy plains to his Instagram. His caption read: "Proud to be an ally of the LGBTQIA+ community this #ComingOutDay."

His current relationship with Ashleigh Scully further reflects that he has not publicly identified as LGBTQ+. Furthermore, any TikTok videos or circulating clips claiming he 'came out as gay' or 'refused to wear a Pride pin' are the result of a coordinated string of AI-generated deepfakes that targeted him in late 2025.

These hoaxes were widely debunked by independent fact-checkers, and his status remains that of a fierce, vocal ally to the community.

Robert's previous relationship

Irwin's relationship with Scully comes after his split from Rorie Buckey in February 2024, with whom he made his red carpet debut in July 2023. At the time, Robert and Rorie wrote on their Instagram Stories:

We wanted to share that we have decided to go our separate ways but profoundly appreciate all the time spent together.

FAQs

How old is Ashleigh Scully? Ashleigh Scully is 24 years old. She is originally from New Jersey and is now based in Jackson, Wyoming. Is Robert Irwin LGBTQ+? Robert Irwin has not made a public statement explicitly identifying as LGBTQ+. He has identified himself as a proud ally of the LGBTQIA+ community. Claims circulating on social media that he has "come out" are unverified. Is Robert Irwin in a relationship? Reports of Robert's relationship with Ashleigh Scully broke in June 2026. As of mid-2026, neither Irwin nor Scully has publicly confirmed that they are dating. Who is Robert Irwin's partner now? Robert Irwin is reportedly dating wildlife photographer Ashleigh Scully. She is an American wildlife photographer and conservationist, and insiders say this is far from a random romance. Did Ashleigh Scully win any photography awards? Ashleigh's honours include the 2017 Nature's Best Windland Smith Rice Youth Photographer of the Year award and the 11–14-year-old winner category in London's prestigious Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition.

Robert Irwin's relationship with Ashleigh Scully has put a spotlight on a photographer who has quietly built an impressive career in wildlife conservation. While family concerns about the relationship's pace make headlines, both Robert and Ashleigh share a rare, genuine passion for the natural world, the same foundation their friendship was built on years before romance entered the picture.

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Source: Legit.ng