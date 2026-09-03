The UK Home Office requires every successful adult citizenship applicant to attend an official citizenship ceremony as part of the process

Applicants must book and attend their ceremony within 3 months of receiving an invitation, and must bring the invitation on the day

The ceremony involves making an oath of allegiance and a pledge, after which attendees receive their certificate of British citizenship

The UK government requires every foreigner aged 18 or above who has successfully applied for British citizenship to attend a citizenship ceremony, and there is a strict deadline attached to completing this step.

According to the UK Home Office, applicants must book and attend their citizenship ceremony within three months of receiving their official invitation.

UK shares action that should be taken within 3 months after applying for citizenship. Photo credit: Laurence Dutton, Anadolu/ Getty Images.

Source: UGC

The ceremony is organised by the applicant's local authority and is typically held in a group setting, though individuals may request a private ceremony if they prefer, which may come at an additional cost.

What Happens at a UK Citizenship Ceremony

During the ceremony, each applicant is required to make an oath of allegiance to the Crown or, for those who prefer not to swear by God, an affirmation.

Alongside this, attendees make a formal pledge to respect the rights, freedoms, and laws of the United Kingdom.

At the close of the ceremony, successful applicants are presented with a certificate of British citizenship along with a welcome pack.

Attendees are generally permitted to bring up to two guests, and some local authorities offer photographs or videos of the occasion for purchase.

The cost of the ceremony is included within the original citizenship application fee, meaning applicants do not pay separately unless they opt for a private ceremony.

Rules for Applicants Living Abroad

For those who are outside the United Kingdom at the time of their invitation, there is some flexibility. An applicant may approach the British embassy or consulate in their country of residence to request that the ceremony be held there instead. If the absence from the UK is expected to be brief, the ceremony may be postponed, but the three-month booking deadline still applies.

Applicants who plan to remain abroad for an extended period may be required to demonstrate that they intend to return to the UK permanently. One important restriction applies: anyone who submitted their citizenship application while in the UK cannot have their ceremony conducted abroad.

There are limited exceptions to the ceremony requirement. Those registering as British overseas territories citizens, British overseas citizens, or British subjects are not required to attend. However, they are still obligated to make an oath or affirmation of allegiance, and they will receive separate instructions on how to complete this.

Under the Windrush scheme, successful applicants have the choice of whether to attend a citizenship ceremony, and the ceremony fee is waived entirely for this group.

Man opens business in UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man went viral on social media after opening a food outlet in the United Kingdom.

In the trending video, the man showed off the fine shop where he would be making grilled foods and 'suya'.

Source: Legit.ng