The Norwegian Directorate of Immigration has published rules outlining what holders of a study permit cannot do in Norway

Foreign students in Norway face specific restrictions that go beyond their academic activities in the country

The UDI has made clear that certain work arrangements are off-limits for those on a study permit in Norway

Norway has drawn a firm line for international students, with the country's immigration authority spelling out two activities that holders of a study permit are strictly prohibited from carrying out.

The Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI) has stated on its official website that study permit holders are barred from engaging in self-employment or operating their own business while residing in Norway.

Norway reveals 2 activities study permit holders cannot carry out in the country. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Global Images Ukraine/picture alliance

Source: Getty Images

What study permit holders cannot do in Norway

The UDI's guidance leaves no room for ambiguity. The authority states directly: "You cannot be self-employed or run your own business in Norway."

This means that foreign nationals who hold a study permit in Norway have two specific restrictions placed on their work arrangements, regardless of the nature or scale of the business activity in question. The two prohibited activities are:

Being self-employed Running your own business

The distinction is worth noting for international students who may have assumed that running a small side venture or freelancing would be permissible alongside their studies. According to the UDI, neither arrangement is allowed under a study permit.

Why this matters for foreign students in Norway

Norway remains a popular destination for international students, and understanding the conditions attached to a study permit is essential for anyone planning to live and study there. Breaching the terms of a permit can have serious consequences, including jeopardising a student's legal status in the country.

Students who wish to work while studying in Norway are advised to check the specific work conditions tied to their permit, as the rules differ depending on the type of permission granted. The UDI serves as the primary authority for immigration matters in Norway, and its published guidelines represent the official legal position on what permit holders may and may not do.

Norway gives update on residence permit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Norway allows EU and EEA nationals to live and work in the country without a residence permit.

Those planning to stay for more than three months, however, must register with the police.

Source: Legit.ng