Paul Okoye shared gifts his wife bought him on an Instagram story, telling his followers to get themselves good wives

Fans noticed the post came a day after twin brother Peter publicly celebrated his wife Lola on her birthday

Social media users accused Paul of being in constant competition with Peter, dragging him into the comment section

Paul Okoye is currently in the eye of the storm after a post he shared on his Instagram story drew heavy criticism from fans who accused him of competing with his twin brother, Peter Okoye.

The singer took to his Instagram story to show off a collection of gadgets and accessories his wife had gifted him.

Reactions as Paul Okoye posts wife's gifts day after Peter's wife's birthday. Photo credit@iamkingrudy/@peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

Alongside the items, he encouraged his followers to find themselves good wives, tagging his wife in the caption.

The post, which seemed innocent on its own, quickly became a talking point after fans connected the timing to events involving Peter's family.

Peter's wife Lola marks her birthday

Paul Okoye shares gifts he got from his wife. Photo credit@ivyzenny

Source: Instagram

The day before Paul's post, Peter had been publicly celebrating his wife, Lola, on her birthday. What made the situation even more pointed for many observers was the fact that Paul's ex-wife, Anita, had also taken to social media to congratulate Lola on her special day.

With that backdrop in place, Paul's decision to shine a spotlight on his own wife the very next morning struck many followers as deliberate. Fans flooded the comments section with criticism, calling him out for what they described as a pattern of rivalry with his brother.

Here is the Instagram post made by Paul Okoye about his wife's gift that got fans talking:

Fans drag Paul Okoye online

The backlash was swift and blunt. Many users referenced Peter's own comments about his twin's competitive behaviour, suggesting the post had proven a point.

@the_agbenu commented:

"Twin of particular concern"

@ada.ora_ wrote:

"Yesterday was Lola's birthday..today you decided to post your wife. True true, Peter no lie. Very somehow twin. Always in competition with Peter!"

@azubuikechio reacted:

"Because his ex wife called Lola the sweetest soul and wished her a happy birthday."

@chingy_fit_ said:

"Paul and competition na 5&6 copy co y"

@officialmodelamaka commented: "A good woman because she bought this? You never dey serious."

@officialnoblerachel wrote: "True talk, Peter no lie, this his twin na anyhow person. Yesterday was Peter's wife's birthday n today you decided to post your wife. This guy n competition na 5/6"

P-Square's feud deepens amid public opinion.

Legit.ng reported that a podcaster made fresh claims about Jude Okoye’s alleged role in the long-running rift between music duo P-Square and their family.

In the latest claims, the podcaster alleged that Jude wielded significant influence over the brothers and their wives, suggesting that his involvement contributed to tensions within the family.

The podcaster further claimed that Jude was once unemployed in Jos before P-Square brought him to Lagos following an appeal from their mother. According to the podcaster, Jude later tried to position himself as the “Don Jazzy” of P-Square by taking on a managerial role within the group.

Source: Legit.ng