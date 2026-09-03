The UK government has announced the maximum duration Graduate Trainee visa holders are permitted to remain in the country

The visa length is tied to the certificate of sponsorship, with a strict upper limit that applicants need to know before travelling

The federal government also clarified the rules around extensions and what options remain available to holders once the visa expires

The United Kingdom (UK) government has published official guidance on the permitted length of stay for holders of the Graduate Trainee visa, setting out clear limits that prospective applicants should factor into their plans before travelling.

According to the federal government, the length of stay is determined by whichever period is shorter: either the duration stated on the applicant's certificate of sponsorship plus an additional 14 days or 12 months.

UK gives a waiting period for Graduate Trainee visa holders. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In practice, this means no Graduate Trainee visa holder can remain in the UK beyond one year, regardless of what their sponsorship certificate states.

No extensions permitted under UK visa

One of the more significant details in the guidance concerns what happens when the visa approaches its end date. The UK government confirmed that Graduate Trainee visa holders cannot extend their visa while inside the country. Once the permitted period expires, the holder is expected to leave.

However, the route is not permanently closed after a first stay. The government noted that individuals can apply for a new Graduate Trainee visa, provided they do so from outside the United Kingdom. This means those who wish to return under the same visa category must first depart and submit a fresh application from abroad.

What applicants should know before applying

The Graduate Trainee visa is designed for workers transferred to the UK as part of an intra-company graduate training programme. The visa falls under the broader skilled worker immigration framework and requires a certificate of sponsorship from an approved UK employer before an application can be submitted.

Given that the maximum stay is capped at 12 months and extensions are not available in-country, applicants are advised to review their sponsorship certificate carefully and plan their time in the UK accordingly. The 14-day buffer beyond the certificate's end date is intended to allow for travel and departure, not for continued work.

Full details of the Graduate Trainee visa conditions, eligibility requirements, and application process are available on the UK government's official visa guidance page.

Conditions for UK health and care work visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the UK government newly published eligibility conditions for foreigners applying for a graduate visa.

This visa allows successful applicants to remain in the UK for at least 18 months after completing an eligible course, providing crucial time to secure employment or explore opportunities in a country that has long been a destination for global talent.

Source: Legit.ng