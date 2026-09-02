Breaking: Powerful Northern APC Leaders Hold Presidency Ahead of 2027

A meeting of prominent northern APC politicians is currently underway with President Tinubu's key aides present

NSA Nuhu Ribadu and Special Adviser on Political Matters Ibrahim Masari are among those in attendance at the gathering

Former governors Yahaya Bello, Ibrahim Shekarau and Badaru Abubakar are also at the meeting alongside NDLEA boss Buba Marwa

A high-level meeting of northern politicians from the All Progressives Congress (APC) is currently holding, with President Bola Tinubu's Special Adviser on Political Matters, Ibrahim Masari, and National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu both in attendance.

The closed-door session has drawn together some of the most influential political figures from northern Nigeria, signalling what observers may regard as a significant political convening ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Northern heavyweights gather

Among those seated at the meeting are Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Chairman Buba Marwa, former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello, former Kano State Governor Ibrahim Shekarau, and former Jigawa State Governor Badaru Abubakar.

Several other northern politicians are also said to be in attendance.

A high-level meeting of northern APC politicians is ongoing. Tinubu’s adviser Ibrahim Masari and NSA Nuhu Ribadu are present. Photo credit: @okwullu

Source: Twitter

The presence of both Masari and Ribadu, two of the president's closest allies, gives the gathering significant weight, linking the discussions directly to the presidency.

Masari has long served as a key political operative for Tinubu, while Ribadu's role as NSA places him at the heart of the administration's strategic decision-making.

Yahaya Bello's appearance is also notable given the legal challenges he has faced in recent months, making his attendance at such a high-profile political meeting a development worth watching.

Former Governor Badaru Abubakar, who also served as Minister of Defence, adds further institutional experience to the gathering.

Wike uncovers 2 APC go a working against him

Previously, Legit.ng reported that FCT Minister Nyesom Wike publicly named the governors of Imo and Kwara states as political adversaries, accusing both men of turning against him after he extended support to them in the past.

Wike made the allegations during a media chat held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, which was monitored by Legit.ng on Wednesday, September 2.

Source: Legit.ng