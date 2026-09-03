The UK government has published the eligibility criteria for its Scale-up Worker visa, targeting skilled professionals seeking to work at fast-growing British companies

Applicants must secure a confirmed job offer lasting at least 6 months from an approved scale-up business before they can apply

A certificate of sponsorship from the employer is among the key documents required, alongside a minimum salary threshold and an eligible occupation

The United Kingdom has announced the requirements that applicants must satisfy to be considered for a Scale-up Worker visa, a route designed to connect high-growth British businesses with skilled workers from abroad.

The Scale-up Worker visa differs from other UK work routes in that it is specifically tied to scale-up businesses, which are companies that have demonstrated rapid and sustained growth. This focus reflects the government's broader interest in supporting the expansion of high-potential firms by giving them access to a wider global talent pool.

The UK lists eligibility for Scale-up Worker visa. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

UK visa: What foreigners need to qualify

According to the federal government, below are the full requirements for a Scale-up Worker visa:

The visa targets individuals who have received a confirmed job offer from an employer approved as a scale-up business. The position must be guaranteed for at least six months; short-term or probationary arrangements would not meet the threshold. Beyond the job offer itself, candidates must obtain a certificate of sponsorship from their prospective employer. This document must contain specific details about the role on offer in the UK, and it is the employer's responsibility to provide it. The role being offered must also appear on the government's official list of eligible occupations. Not all job types qualify, so applicants are advised to check whether their specific position is covered before applying. In addition, the salary attached to the role must meet a government-set minimum. The exact figure varies by occupation, so prospective applicants are expected to verify the going rate for their specific job type when assessing whether they qualify.

UK Scale-Up Worker visa: Designed for fast-growing businesses

For Nigerians and other African nationals considering opportunities in the United Kingdom, the visa is one of several available pathways, provided all eligibility criteria are met before submitting an application.

Full details of the Scale-up Worker visa requirements, including how to check occupation eligibility, are available on the UK government's official website.

Legit.ng has also reported that the UK government announced five types of work visas that are closed to any new foreign applicants.

UK publishes age requirement for special visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported on the eligibility requirements for the Overseas Domestic Worker visa in the UK, emphasizing the minimum age and other conditions prospective applicants must meet.

For many, this visa represents a vital opportunity to work and support families back home, making it crucial to understand these requirements for those seeking a brighter future in the UK.

Source: Legit.ng