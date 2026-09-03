Ikeja Electric launched a new service called Energy Advance that lets eligible customers borrow electricity units worth up to N20,000

The buy-now-pay-later scheme targets customers who run low on units at inconvenient times and need to stay powered

Eligible customers can check their access to the service through Ikeja Electric's official payments platform

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Ikeja Electric has introduced a buy-now-pay-later electricity scheme that allows eligible customers to receive up to ₦20,000 worth of electricity units on credit before settling the cost at a later date.

The distribution company announced the new offering, called Energy Advance, through an official notice to its customers, describing it as a way to prevent unexpected power interruptions when units run out at difficult moments.

Customers of Ikeja Electric who run out of electricity units can now access Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Twitter

What Energy Advance Offers

Under the scheme, qualifying Ikeja Electric customers can draw electricity units immediately, even when they do not have funds available at that moment, and repay the equivalent value afterwards.

The company said the service is designed to help households stay connected and individuals remain productive without having to wait until they can top up their accounts.

Ikeja Electric said the service is not open to all customers, but is limited to those who meet specific eligibility conditions.

The company directed interested customers to visit its payments portal at ie-payments.com to confirm whether they qualify and to access the service.

How Customers Can Access the Service

No additional registration platform was announced outside the existing payments portal. Customers are expected to log in or verify their account status directly through the website to determine their eligibility before using Energy Advance.

Customers can check whether they qualify for Ikeja Electric’s new electricity credit scheme Photo: @IkejaElectric

Source: Getty Images

Ikeja Electric did not disclose the repayment timeline or the criteria used to determine which customers qualify, but confirmed that the scheme is currently live and accessible to those who meet the requirements.

The move follows growing pressure on Nigerian electricity consumers who frequently face disruptions linked to prepaid meter top-up challenges, particularly during periods of economic difficulty.

For customers, the link to apply

Ikeja Electric opens compensation portal for Band A customers

Also, Ikeja Electric has opened its compensation portal, allowing eligible Band A customers to claim refunds in the form of free electricity units after prolonged poor power supply earlier this year.

The move follows a directive from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), which ordered electricity distribution companies (DisCos) to compensate affected customers for failing to meet the minimum service levels promised under the Band A tariff.

Ikeja Electric apologises to customers

Legit.ng earlier reported that electricity distribution company Ikeja Electric has apologised to customers experiencing power outages across parts of its network, blaming the disruptions on gas supply shortages affecting electricity generation on the national grid.

In a statement released the company acknowledged the inconvenience caused to households and businesses and assured customers that steps were being taken to address the situation.

Source: Legit.ng