Denise Richards' parents are Irv and Joni Richards. Her father, Irv, is a retired telephone engineer born on 24 June 1949, while her late mother, Joni, owned a coffee shop. Joni passed away on 30 November 2007 after a battle with kidney cancer. This article covers everything about both parents and sister Michelle.

Denise Richards posing with her father (L) and her mother, Joni, carrying her grandchildren (R). Photo: @deniserichards on Instagram (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Denise Richards is the older of two daughters of Joni Lee, who owned a coffee shop, and Irv Richards, a telephone engineer.

Joni died in 2007 following a battle with kidney cancer.

following a battle with kidney cancer. Irv Richards is an American former telephone engineer who retired after a career working for Illinois Bell. He and his family also owned and operated Jitters, a coffee house in San Diego.

Michelle is Denise's sole younger sister and has lived a private life away from Hollywood. She appeared with her family on the reality series Denise Richards: It's Complicated .

and has lived a private life away from Hollywood. She appeared with her family on the reality series . Denise named her adopted daughter Eloise Joni Richards after her late mother, Joni.

Who is Irv Richards?

Full name Irving Richards Date of birth 24 June 1949 Nationality American Profession Retired telephone engineer; former coffeehouse owner Former employer Illinois Bell Late wife Joni Richards (d. 30 November 2007) Children Denise Richards, Michelle Richards Reality TV Denise Richards: It's Complicated; The Millionaire Matchmaker (Season 6)

Irv Richards is an American former telephone engineer and television personality known for his appearances on reality television and as the father of actress Denise Richards.

He retired after a career working for Illinois Bell, while Joni primarily ran Jitters, the family's coffee shop in San Diego. Richards appeared as himself in 15 episodes of the reality series Denise Richards: It's Complicated (2008–2009), which documented family dynamics following his wife's passing.

In September 2025, Irv was also present to help his daughter move, loading her pets into their crates, as Denise relocated amid her divorce from Aaron Phypers.

What is Irv Richards' ethnicity?

Denise Richards' mother, Joni Lee, owned a coffee shop, and her father, Irv, was a telephone engineer. Denise has German, French-Canadian, Irish, English, and Welsh ancestry.

Multiple sources confirm Joni's side of the family was primarily of German and French descent. Irv's wife was of German and French ancestry.

Is Irv Richards still with Sherilee?

In 2013, Irv Richards appeared on The Millionaire Matchmaker. This appearance made headlines, as viewers saw him looking for love again after many years. On the show, Irv Richards met a woman named Sherilee. Their connection seemed genuine, and many fans thought they were a good match.

However, there is no clear proof that Irv Richards and Sherilee are still together. Reports suggest they spent time together after the show, but their relationship did not continue long-term.

Actress Denise Richards, right and father Irv Richards attend the 2nd Annual Southern California benefit gala for Fertile Hope on 5 April 2008. Photo: Mark Sullivan

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In 2018, Denise Richards revealed that Irv's fiancée, named Deb, had passed away about a month after Denise's wedding. Denise wrote on social media that Deb "brought a lot of light into my dad's life since losing my mom."

As of 2025, while details of his current relationship are private, Irv Richards continues to be recognised as the beloved dad of Denise and Michelle, a grandfather, and someone who rebuilt his world after major losses.

Who was Joni Richards?

Joni Braden Richards owned and operated a café, while her husband Irv worked as an engineer. The family settled first in Illinois before relocating to California.

The couple often moved from one place to another because of Irv's job. She grew up in Downers Grove and Mokena, Illinois. When Richards was 15, her family moved to Oceanside, California.

They were married for more than thirty-five years, their love for each other an example for others until Joni's last breath.

What happened to Denise Richards' mum?

After a long battle with kidney cancer, Denise Richards' mum, Joni, died in November 2007. According to reports, Richards, along with her young daughters and father, held a two-week hospital bedside vigil during Joni's final days.

Joni Richards died from kidney cancer at the age of 54. Denise was devastated by the loss of her mother, with whom she shared a super tight bond.

Richards confessed that losing her mother was "hard," and that she was raising money for Houston's M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, where her mum was being treated.

Since her mum's death, Denise has dedicated her time to raising money for the Kidney Cancer Association. In a Season 2 episode of It's Complicated, she set up a booth at Wrigley Field to help raise kidney cancer awareness because the Chicago Cubs were Joni's favourite team.

How Joni's name lives on

Denise named her adopted daughter Eloise Joni Richards after her mother, Joni. "Eloise Joni Richards is named after Denise's mom [Joni], and Denise and her daughters Sami and Lola chose the name Eloise," Richards' rep told People.

Denise Richards posing with her mom, Joni, and her grandkids. Photo: @deniserichards on Instagram (modified by author)

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On what would have been her mother's 72nd birthday, Denise posted a tribute to her Instagram followers, writing: "Happy Birthday, Mom in Heaven."

Who is Michelle Richards?

Michelle Richards is the younger sister of actress Denise Richards. She is known for living a private life away from Hollywood, focusing on her family and personal values.

Michelle Richards is estimated to be around 53 to 54 years old as of 2026, based on her reported birth year of 1972–1973.

What is Michelle Richards known for?

Michelle Richards is known for appearing on the reality programme Denise Richards: It's Complicated.

The reality programme Denise Richards: It's Complicated details the daily lives of actress Denise Richards, her daughters Sam and Lola, and her family, including her married younger sister Michelle and father Irv.

Michelle Richards is married to her husband Brandon. They have two sons named Mack and John, and they live together in Montana.

What ethnicity is Denise Richards?

Denise Richards has German, French-Canadian, Irish, English, and Welsh ancestry. These roots come from both her mother Joni's predominantly German and French background and her father Irv's side of the family.

What was the cause of Joni Richards' death?

Joni Richards passed away in 2007 at the age of 54 after battling kidney cancer. She was surrounded by her family in Long Beach, California, at the time of her passing.

Are Irv Richards and Sherilee still together?

No. They connected on the show and even planned to meet again, but there is no strong evidence that they stayed together. Later reports about Irv Richards mention other relationships, which means Sherilee was likely just a short chapter in his life.

Who is Denise Richards' sister?

Michelle is Denise's sole younger sister. While Denise pursued a high-profile career in entertainment, Michelle has chosen to live a private life away from Hollywood. She now lives a quiet life in Montana with her husband and two sons.

Why did Denise Richards name her daughter Eloise Joni?

In June 2011, Richards adopted a third daughter, Eloise Joni Richards, as a single parent. She named her after her mother, Joni. It was a deeply personal tribute to the woman she lost four years earlier to kidney cancer.

Denise Richards' parents, Irv and Joni Richards, shaped her values and kept her grounded throughout a turbulent career. Joni's death from kidney cancer in 2007 left a permanent mark on the family, but her name lives on in Denise's adopted daughter, Eloise Joni. Irv, now in his late seventies, remains a steadfast presence in his daughters' lives. Sister Michelle, meanwhile, has chosen family and privacy over fame, building a quiet life in Montana that stands in contrast to her sister's Hollywood spotlight.

We also highlighted facts about the tumultuous marriage between Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen, exploring their relationship timeline and post-divorce dynamics. Their recent public reunion at the premiere of his Netflix documentary sparked renewed interest, as Richards admitted in the film, "I still love him," showcasing the complexities of their past and present connection.

Source: Legit.ng