Denise Richards has three daughters: Sami Sheen, Lola Rose Sheen, and Eloise Joni Richards. Richards shares her two eldest daughters with ex-husband Charlie Sheen, with whom Denise was married from 2002 to 2006. She adopted a third child, Eloise, after her divorce. Here is everything to know about all three.

Denise Richards daughters and her daughters: Sami, Lola, and Eloise. Photo: @peoplemag on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Sami Sheen was born on 9 March 2004 in Los Angeles, California.

in Los Angeles, California. Denise and Charlie welcomed Lola Rose Estevez into the world on 1 June 2005.

Eloise Joni Richards was born on 24 May 2011, and Denise adopted her as a newborn in June 2011.

in June 2011. Eloise was later diagnosed with a rare disorder, Chromosome 8, Monosomy 8p.

Sami and Lola have totally different interests and personalities and do not always see eye to eye.

How many biological children does Denise Richards have?

Denise Richards has three daughters: Sami Sheen, Lola Rose Sheen, and Eloise Joni Richards. Only Sami and Lola are her biological children. Richards adopted Eloise Joni in a domestic adoption while she was single in June 2011.

Aaron Phypers, Richards' estranged husband, was also involved in Eloise's life and began the process of adopting her in 2019. Here is a quick reference summary of all three daughters:

Sami Sheen Lola Rose Sheen Eloise Joni Richards Born 9 March 2004 1 June 2005 2011 (adopted) Father Charlie Sheen Charlie Sheen N/A (adopted) Known for OnlyFans, content creation Christian faith, privacy Rare chromosomal disorder

Sami Sheen

Born on 9 March 2004 in Los Angeles, Sami Sheen is an American model and content creator, and the eldest daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards.

She entered the public eye when Denise shared a glimpse into her daughters' lives on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In June 2022, a few months after her 18th birthday, Sami opened an OnlyFans account.

Charlie Sheen was not pleased. He told Fox News Digital via his publicist:

She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof. I do not condone this, but since I'm unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity.

Denise, however, backed her daughter publicly. Richards admitted:

At first, I didn't understand what OnlyFans was. When I saw that she was getting backlash for owning her sexuality and doing what she wanted to do, it upset me as a mom and also as a woman in business.

Sami later told People in February 2025 that the venture "opened so many doors for me" and that she had "met really cool people doing it."

Why does Sami live with Charlie Sheen?

In September 2021, then-17-year-old Sami made headlines after posting a now-private TikTok video. The content creator revealed she was in a much better place after leaving what she called "an abusive household," writing over the clip:

1 year ago today: trapped in an abusive household, hated myself, would go days without eating or sleeping, insanely depressed, hated school, etc…

Speaking on an April 2025 episode of Gia Giudice's podcast Casual Chaos, Sami shared how her relationship with Denise broke down in 2021. She said:

I was living at my mom's, obviously, with Aaron and Lola and we were all fighting constantly. I did not get along with anyone. I kind of felt like the odd one out, and being the older sister, the blame was always thrown on me for everything. I was really struggling mentally in that house.

A source also noted that Charlie did not support implementing Denise's rules and "has a different way of parenting," making his home more appealing to Sami.

However, Sami and Charlie's relationship has also had its rough patches. Sami shared in a confessional:

Me and my dad haven't really spoken much in five months now. It goes in very big chunks with him." Charlie, for his part, expressed confidence it would resolve, saying he had "absolute faith that this is not a forever thing.

Lola Rose Sheen

Denise and Charlie welcomed Lola Rose Estevez into the world on 1 June 2005, in Los Angeles, California.

Lola Rose Sheen was born in 2005. A bit more private than her older sister, Lola was a middle schooler when her mum first joined RHOBH.

Sam Sheen, Denise Richards and Lola Sheen (L-R) attend the 21st annual "A Time For Heroes" celebrity picnic at the Wadsworth Theatre on 13 June 2010. Photo: Noel Vasquez

Source: Getty Images

Lola has since carved out a very different identity from Sami. Born on 1 June 2005, she is a Christian who publicly discussed her baptism in a January 2025 Instagram post. She wrote:

I can't really explain it other than it was supernatural, but Jesus met me exactly where I was.

Charlie Sheen and Lola reportedly remain close. "Him and Lola are really close, and he always goes over to hers," Sami said of her younger sister.

Why don't Sami and Lola get along?

The sisters' clashing personalities are at the core of their tension. While Sami enjoyed going to raves and modelling, Lola loved taco Tuesdays and Bible study with her closest friends.

Their disputes have spilt into public view more than once. In June 2025, Sami accused her younger sister of being "homophobic and transphobic" in a TikTok video, claiming she had tried to address her concerns privately but that Lola had blocked her number. Lola had yet to publicly respond at the time of publication.

Earlier, in January 2026, Sami took to TikTok and shared a video with the caption:

Imagine finding out your sister and ex-boyfriend have been seeing each other behind your back this whole time.

Lola quickly responded on social media, writing:

I am never one to defend myself against my sister anymore because I genuinely don't care.

Despite the rows, Lola told Us Weekly in March 2025:

My life is way more enjoyable when we have a relationship because if not, it's like, I hate having that feeling of not talking.

Eloise Joni Richards

Eloise Joni Richards is named after Richards' mother Joni, who died of cancer in 2007. Richards' rep confirmed that Denise, Sami, and Lola all chose the name Eloise together.

Aaron Phypers, Eloise Joni Richards and Denise Richards (L-R) attend the 91st anniversary of the Hollywood Christmas Parade on November 26, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Tommaso Boddi

Source: Getty Images

What disability does Eloise Richards have?

Eloise was born with chromosome 8, Monosomy 8p, a rare chromosomal disorder in which part of the eighth chromosome is deleted, according to the National Organization for Rare Disorders.

Eloise has significant developmental delays and is primarily nonverbal, although Denise says she understands everything and is incredibly observant.

Denise has been candid about the challenge of raising Eloise. She wrote on Instagram:

Having a special-needs child in a lot of ways gets more challenging, with me worrying more about her future the older she gets.

Yet Eloise has a unique role within the family. Denise noted:

She is such a bright light. She's such an angel and she is the voice of reason, at the end of the day, with the older girls, and they have such an incredible relationship with her.

Does Charlie Sheen have anything to do with his children?

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen have since reconciled platonically and now amicably co-parent their children.

His involvement, however, varies by daughter. According to Sami, Charlie and Lola remain particularly close, with him regularly visiting her. His relationship with Sami has been more on-and-off.

Sami noted that she and her dad hadn't texted in months or spoken on the phone in nearly a year at one point, explaining:

He was working on his own stuff and pretty busy, so we weren't even that close anymore.

Charlie has spoken publicly about the estrangement from Sami, saying he has faith they will reconcile.

FAQs

Who are Denise Richards' daughters? Denise Richards has three daughters: Sami Sheen, Lola Rose Sheen, and Eloise Joni Richards. Sami and Lola are her biological children with Charlie Sheen; Eloise was adopted in 2011. How old are Denise Richards' daughters? As of August 2026, Sami Sheen is 22, Lola Sheen is 21, and Eloise Richards is 15. Who is the father of Denise Richards' kids? Richards shares her two eldest daughters with ex-husband Charlie Sheen, with whom she was married from 2002 to 2006. Denise adopted Eloise as a single parent in 2011, while Aaron Phypers later began the process of adopting her. What is Eloise Richards' rare condition? Eloise was born with Chromosome 8, Monosomy 8p — a rare chromosomal disorder in which part of the eighth chromosome is deleted. It has caused significant developmental and speech delays. Where can I watch Denise Richards and her daughters on TV? The family, including Denise, husband Aaron Phypers, and all three daughters, appeared in the Bravo docuseries Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, which premiered on 4 March 2025.

We also highlighted facts about Denise Richards' complicated love life, including her recent separation from Aaron Phypers after a six-year marriage. The actress's romantic history features notable figures such as Charlie Sheen and Patrick Muldoon, illustrating the ups and downs of a high-profile career intertwined with public scrutiny.

Source: Legit.ng