Three Nollywood actors, Ibrahim Chatta, Itele, and Kelvin Ikeduba, came together in a video to celebrate the life of the late actor Ogogo

Itele described Ogogo as a pacesetter and a legend while praying for his family left behind

Ibrahim Chatta recalled a moving moment from years ago that showed just how beloved Ogogo was among fans and colleagues

Three Nollywood actors have united in grief to honour the memory of the late Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, in a heartfelt video that has resonated deeply with fans online.

Ibrahim Chatta, Itele, and Kelvin Ikeduba all appeared in the tribute video, which Itele shared on his Instagram page on Friday, 28 August 2026. Each actor took a moment to reflect on who Ogogo was both as a performer and as a human being.

Reactions as Ibrahim Chatta, Itele, Ikeduba pay emotional tribute to late actor Ogogo, recall their time together. Photo credit@itele_icon.opgogo

Source: Instagram

Itele and Ikeduba remember a legend

Itele described the late actor as a true pacesetter in the Yoruba film industry, saying the movie world has lost an irreplaceable figure. He called on God to comfort Ogogo's family and watch over his children during what he acknowledged is a painful period for everyone who knew him.

Ikeduba shared that Ogogo served as an inspiration not just to up-and-coming actors but also to many of his fellow professionals throughout his career. He expressed confidence that the late star would live on in the hearts of those who loved him.

Ogogo's colleagues continue paying tribute to him after his death. Photo credit@ogogo

Source: Instagram

Chatta's touching story about Ogogo

Ibrahim Chatta offered perhaps the most striking moment in the video, revisiting a memory from the funeral of actress Bimpe Adekola, also known as Ireti. He recalled that while they were gathered at a church mourning Ireti, a woman entered the building in tears and pleaded that whoever was taking the lives of people in the entertainment industry should leave Ogogo alone.

Chatta said this moment stuck with him because it showed the kind of deep affection ordinary people had for Ogogo long before his passing. He also noted that Ogogo was a man of integrity who never lied, adding that even in death, no one had come forward with anything negative to say about him.

Here is the emotional Instagram video of the three actors speaking about late Ogogo below:

Fans react to the tribute video

The video stirred strong emotions among Nollywood fans online. Here are some of the reactions:

@puregist_2023 wrote:

"Bro Ibro will always tell us stories,"

@twinzzyflawlesstouch commented:

"Omoooo this break my heart again."

@ajike_signature shared:

"It's so hard to conclude that Ogogo is no more. O dun mi ooo."

@visionnurse_ said:

"My first ever celebrity crush… May Allah forgive all your shortcomings and grant you the highest rank in Jannah Sir."

@azgadget202 wrote:

"As you brothers doing this for taiwo Hassan ogogo, you'll never died young insallah"

Young fan asks for Ogogo at Fidau prayer

Legit.ng had reported that an emotional moment unfolded during the Fidau prayer for the late family member of actor Taiwo Hassan Ogogo in Ilaro when an eight-year-old Hausa boy showed up at the ceremony, unaware of the nature of the gathering.

The young boy, who was reportedly a regular visitor to Ogogo’s home during festive celebrations, initially believed he was attending one of the actor’s usual gatherings. However, when the ceremony began, he refused to leave and remained at the venue.

The head cleric’s response to the child reportedly touched many of those present, turning the unexpected encounter into one of the most emotional moments of the ceremony.

Source: Legit.ng