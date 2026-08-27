Valentine Ikenna, a Dangote Petroleum & Petrochemicals employee, completed an MSc in Chemical and Polymer Engineering at Lagos State University

Ikenna received financial backing through the Nigeria Agip Exploration Scholarship by Eni, which funded his studies and research

His postgraduate research focused on optimising FCC spent catalysts for CO₂ capture, a project he described as both challenging and exciting

Valentine Ikenna, an employee at Dangote Petroleum & Petrochemicals, has announced the completion of his Master of Science degree in Chemical and Polymer Engineering at Lagos State University, graduating with a distinction.

Sharing the news on LinkedIn in August 2026, Ikenna credited the achievement to a combination of institutional support, strong academic mentorship, and personal determination over the course of the programme.

Dangote refinery worker bags master's degree from LASU, shares experience. Photo: Valentine Ikenna

Source: UGC

Dangote Refinery worker bags master's degree from LASU

A central part of what made the postgraduate degree possible was financial backing from the Nigeria Agip Exploration Scholarship. Ikenna said the funding allowed him to pursue the programme and carry out the research he had planned, expressing sincere appreciation for the investment in his education and professional development.

His research focused on the optimisation of fluid catalytic cracking spent catalysts for carbon dioxide capture, a novel area of study he described as both technically demanding and personally rewarding.

He acknowledged his supervisor, Professor Kamilu Oyedeko, for providing guidance and direction throughout the research process.

Balancing work and academics at Dangote

Alongside the academic rigour, Ikenna was simultaneously carrying out his professional responsibilities at Dangote Petroleum & Petrochemicals throughout the duration of the programme.

He noted that balancing work and studies was not always straightforward, but the environment his employer provided made a meaningful difference to his ability to push through.

In his LinkedIn post, Ikenna described the entire experience as one marked by hard work, late nights, personal sacrifices, and significant growth. He extended gratitude to everyone who played a role in his journey, from his academic supervisor and scholarship sponsors to his employer and broader support network.

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng