Colonel Ma'aji, who was involved in a failed coup against President Tinubu in 2025, cited events under the Buhari administration as his motivation

Ma'aji pointed to rising corruption, nepotism, and a wave of kidnapping and banditry across northern Nigeria as key grievances

The colonel said military leaders at the top failed to act when the security situation became critical, pushing him toward the idea of intervention

Colonel Ma'aji, the army officer at the centre of a failed coup plot against President Bola Tinubu in 2025, has spoken about what drove him toward the idea of overthrowing the government — and his account largely blames the administration that came before Tinubu's.

In remarks quoted by Premium Times, Ma'aji, an infantry officer who served across multiple military formations in Nigeria, said the conditions that radicalised him began deteriorating in the final period of former President Muhammadu Buhari's tenure.

Colonel Ma'aji exposes corruption and insecurity as he speaks on Nigeria’s failed coup plot. Photo credit: husen/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

What Ma'aji said about the Buhari years

"Things particularly got out of control towards the end of Buhari's administration when corruption and nepotism became the order of the day. Insecurity started spreading from the North (east) to the North-west and North-central parts of the country. Kidnapping and banditry engulfed the whole of northern Nigeria," Ma'aji said.

He went further, describing the human cost of the breakdown in security. "The structure became critical and precarious with lives of troops and innocent citizens being lost on a daily basis," he wrote, adding that this was when "the idea of military intervention started."

Why he felt the military should have acted

Ma'aji was direct about where he felt the ultimate failure lay. He said it was expected that the higher hierarchy of the military could have acted to save the situation, but no action came from the top.

That absence of leadership, in his view, was what pushed him and others to consider taking matters into their own hands.

The colonel did not detail in these remarks how or when the plot against Tinubu's government was eventually uncovered, nor did he identify other individuals involved. His comments were focused on providing the political and security context he felt justified the thinking behind the conspiracy.

Colonel sought Islamic clerics' spiritual backing

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mohammed Ma'aji, a Nigerian Army colonel accused of masterminding the alleged 2025 coup plot against President Bola Tinubu's government, allegedly sought spiritual help from Islamic clerics while pursuing the plan.

Source: Legit.ng