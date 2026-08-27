Stevhoee, a fresh UNILAG Civil Engineering graduate, printed a creative 'Final Year Exit Receipt' on his sign-out shirt to mark the end of seven years at university

The shirt listed items such as stress, lab reports, sleepless nights, and countless 8AM classes as things he 'paid' for during his degree

Stevhoee declared his sanity 'NON-REFUNDABLE' and listed his payment method as mental health, with a payment status of 'FULLY PAID'

Stevhoee, a fresh University of Lagos graduate, went viral after sharing a photo of his sign-out shirt and the inscription printed on it was unlike anything his followers had seen before.

Rather than a standard farewell message, Stevhoee designed his shirt to look like a shopping receipt, labelling it the "UNIVERSITY OF LAGOS FINAL YEAR EXIT RECEIPT."

UNILAG graduate goes viral after showing off what was printed on his sign-out shirt. Photo credit: @Stevhoee/X.

Source: Twitter

The creative concept laid out everything he had "spent" across his seven years at UNILAG in a way that struck a chord with students and graduates across Nigeria.

What the Receipt Said

The shirt listed his name as "STEVO LEE" and assigned his sign-out the receipt label SIGNOUT 2026.

Under the items column, he catalogued the true costs of earning his degree: seven years of stress, three years of lab reports, countless 8AM classes, two billion naira spent, and countless sleepless nights. Most notably, under the quantity for "Sanity," he printed the word "NON-REFUNDABLE."

At the bottom of the receipt, his payment method was listed as "MENTAL HEALTH," his payment status read "FULLY PAID," and his balance showed "0 YEARS REMAINING."

Posting the photo on X, Stevhoee wrote:

"7 years in Unilag was really worth it. BSc in Civil Engineering & SWAG."

See the post below:

Fellow Graduates and Fans React

The post quickly gathered attention from people who recognised the quiet humour and real pain packed into those itemised lines.

Eli Kizy said:

"May God see you through life Amen."

Mirabelle said:

"Congratulations, I’m definitely recreating."

Stevo wrote:

"Congratulations chief

I love your sign out shirt."

Rachael said:

"Congratulationsssss."

UNILAG student gets set to graduate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Naheemah, a Nigerian lady on X, marked a major academic milestone at the University of Lagos with an emotional post.

She shared the moment she signed out of UNILAG, describing the occasion as finally being her turn.

Source: Legit.ng