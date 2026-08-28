Gunmen shot and killed APC Chairman Ishaq Yunusa along the Itobe-Ochadamu Expressway in Kogi State on Thursday

Armed attackers emerged from surrounding bush and opened fire on motorists at about 5pm, leaving a vehicle abandoned on the highway

Kogi State Police confirmed the attack and launched joint security operations to rescue the abducted victim and track down the assailants

Gunmen have killed Hon. Ishaq Yunusa, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman for Dekina Local Government Area in Kogi State, and kidnapped another person who was travelling with him.

The attack happened on Thursday at around 5pm along the Itobe-Ochadamu Expressway, near Ojuwo Olijo in Ofu Local Government Area. Armed men came out of the surrounding bush and opened fire on vehicles along the route before fleeing into the forest.

APC chairman in Kogi council killed by gunmen Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Police confirm attack, begin search operations

Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Afusat Saliu, confirmed the incident in a statement issued to journalists in Lokoja on Friday. She said a blue Toyota Corolla with registration number GWA 636 CH was later found abandoned along the highway.

Vanguard reported that the body of the slain chairman was taken to Grimard Hospital, Anyigba, for autopsy, according to Saliu. The police spokesperson added that the command was actively pursuing all available leads to identify and apprehend those responsible for the attack.

Commissioner of Police, CP Naziru Bello Kankarofi, ordered sustained security operations along the affected road corridor and directed officers to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice. The command said it was working alongside other security agencies, with personnel combing the surrounding forest in search of the abducted victim.

Residents and motorists asked to stay alert

The Kogi State Police Command urged people living and travelling along the route to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police or other relevant security agencies immediately. The command said further updates would be shared as more information becomes available.

Senator Mustapha joins PDP after dumping APC

Legit.ng earlier reported that Senator Saliu Mustapha picked the PDP senatorial nomination form on Friday, hours after announcing his resignation from the APC.

Mustapha's move set up a direct 2027 electoral clash with Kwara governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who holds the APC ticket for the same district.

Former Senate president Bukola Saraki and opposition stakeholders were reportedly involved in courting the senator to the PDP.

Source: Legit.ng