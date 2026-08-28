Gov Uzodimma Announces What All 31 APC Governors Must Do in 2027

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma said all APC governors met with President Tinubu and reached a firm agreement on his re-election bid

Governors agreed on a presidential election council and pledged that each of them would deliver their state for Tinubu in 2027

Uzodinma said the governors also discussed reducing the cost of living and ensuring economic reforms benefit ordinary Nigerians

All 31 governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have committed to securing their respective states for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections, following a meeting between the governors and the president.

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma announced the decision on behalf of the group, saying the governors are fully united behind Tinubu's re-election campaign.

All 31 APC governors have pledged to deliver their states for President Bola Tinubu in the upcoming elections. Photo credit: @Hope_Uzodimma1/@officialAPCng

Source: Twitter

"All the APC governors are solidly behind Mr. President. To that extent, governors are expected to deliver their states," Uzodinma said.

He added:

"Not one of us are in total agreement, we are united. We are supporting Mr. President's re-election. We are supporting the success of the election."

Governors back presidential election council

Uzodinma said Tinubu formally informed the governors about the constitution of a presidential election council during the meeting, and they unanimously endorsed it.

"The upcoming election, the constitution of the presidential election council, which the president informed us officially, and we are in total agreement. What we have agreed with Mr. President is that he will be delivered," he said.

The declaration signals that the ruling party's gubernatorial bloc intends to present a coordinated front heading into the 2027 contest, with each governor taking responsibility for mobilising support within his own state.

Economic concerns Also top of agenda

Beyond electoral politics, Uzodinma said the governors also discussed the economic pressures facing ordinary Nigerians, identifying the cost of living as the most urgent domestic priority.

He outlined specific areas of concern, including transportation costs, food security, and agricultural productivity, adding that the governors want to ensure that the gains from the government's recent economic reforms reach the wider population.

"Reduce the cost of living in Nigeria — this is the cost of transportation, food security, agriculture — bring prosperity to the people, ensure that the dividends of the various reforms we have gotten over years trickles down to the people," Uzodinma said.

The remarks suggest that the governors view economic delivery as directly tied to their ability to win public support ahead of the election.

Atiku tackles Tinubu, reveals alleged age, health status

Previously, Legit.ng reported that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar claimed that President Bola Tinubu is 90 years old, saying he holds evidence of this and intends to produce it in a court of law.

Atiku made the claim during an interview, saying the president's alleged age and reported ill health made it even more necessary for him to contest the 2027 presidential election. Read more:

Source: Legit.ng