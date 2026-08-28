Fatai Adetokubo, son of late comic actor Dejo Tunfulu, shared a heartfelt post on X expressing regret over ignoring his father's guidance

The young man revealed he abandoned a potential film career to chase football, a decision he now says has left him without stable shelter

Fans and followers responded to his confession with a mix of sympathy, tough love, and encouragement to reconsider acting

The son of late Yoruba comic actor Dejo Tunfulu has broken his silence with an emotional confession that has stirred conversations online.

Fatai Adetokubo took to X on Thursday, August 27, 2026, to pour out his regrets over failing to heed his late father's counsel while he was alive. In the post, Fatai admitted that his disobedience has caught up with him, and that he currently has no stable place to call home.

Reactions as Dejo Tunfulu's son regrets not listening to late father, shares repercussions. Photo credit@dejomania

Source: Instagram

According to Fatai, his father had urged him to pursue a career in film, but he chose to follow his passion for football instead. That gamble, he now says, did not pan out the way he had hoped.

Though he remains involved in football circles as an advocate for academies, grassroots players, and upcoming professionals, he is no longer playing the game competitively.

Fatai's regret over his father's advice

Dejo Tunfulu's son remembers late father years after her demise. Photo credit@dejomania

Source: Instagram

In his own words, Fatai wrote:

"Papa if you can read this I'm just telling you I wish I had listen to you back then but God knows the best I'm so sorry for all I have done to you please keep resting papa I'm truly sorry and now I'm facing it now I don't even have a roof over my head because of disobedience, but the football as change me alot because now I'm not even playing but I'm shouting for those academies and pro players and grassroots I wish we but listen to each other den let me play the game but you want to me do do the film can't never stop regretting."

The late Dejo Tunfulu was a beloved figure in Yoruba comedy and film. His passing left a significant void in the entertainment industry and in the hearts of those who knew him personally.

Here is the X post where Fatai shared his regret with his fans, and many reacted to what he did while the actor was alive:

Fans react to Fatai's confession

The post drew a wave of responses from followers, ranging from harsh criticism to warm encouragement.

@Swaggu_Eleniyan wrote:

"Fatai na you kill your papa. When the man dey go court and prison because of you never listen to him. When he con die you con dey miss him na god will punish you."

@Rotimi007 shared a personal memory:

"Remembered wen you used to come 2 ajasco viewing and game center (alafia street iyanaipaja) Nobody wey no get hin own negative story. God will help us all, OneLove. In addition I remembered you don't like us calling you by your dad's stage name. God go uplift us all soonest."

@Obiokeke offered a more constructive perspective:

"Bro. For Omo Banke to have lived with your dad, you have bigger capital to get on the screen than many people on the screen today. You don't need to do much... I can tell you are sorry about how things went to your dad. But see, one or two of his friends will open doors for you if you compose... I created your dad's Wikipedia article by the way."

Toyin Abraham, Biodun Okeowo, others mourn Dejo

Legit.ng reported that movie stars like Biodun Okeowo, Kunle Afod, among others, broke down following the death of veteran actor Dejo Tunfulu.

Okeowo, in a post via her social media page, said her heart was shattered as she put on hold every other post she had wanted to share with her followers.

This came after the report went viral that the veteran actor was dead, with many of his fans paying their last respects to the actor.

Source: Legit.ng