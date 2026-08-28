Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the specific grounds under which it holds the authority to cancel a foreigner's visa

The Migration Act 1958 forms the legal backbone of Australia's visa cancellation framework, covering both discretionary and mandatory cancellations

Visa holders are warned that a cancelled visa could affect any future applications to travel, enter, or stay in Australia

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has published a formal outline of the circumstances under which it may cancel a visa held by a foreign national, offering a clear picture of the risks migrants and visitors could face if they fall foul of the country's immigration rules.

According to the Department, only the Minister for Immigration or an officially appointed delegate holds the authority to grant, refuse, or cancel a visa. Cancellations can be discretionary, mandatory, or take effect by operation of law under the Migration Act 1958.

Australia Mentions 5 Key Reasons It Can Cancel a Foreigner's Visa, Explains Process

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Why Australia May Cancel Your Visa

The Department listed five primary reasons a visa could be cancelled, though it noted that the list is not exhaustive.

1. A visa may be cancelled if the holder fails to comply with their visa conditions

2. If they provided incorrect, fraudulent, or misleading information during their application, including the use of fake document. A change in personal circumstances since the visa was originally granted can also trigger a review.

3. Beyond paperwork issues, the Department may cancel a visa if the holder is considered a risk to the Australian community

4. If the applicant has been charged with or convicted of a criminal offence

5. If the applicant did not meet the country's character requirements at the time of assessment or subsequently.

What Happens During the Cancellation Process

For those physically present in Australia or in the process of going through immigration clearance, the Department indicated that it would ordinarily notify the individual before proceeding. Visa holders would be given an opportunity to present reasons why their visa should not be cancelled.

There are also wider consequences worth noting. If a person's visa is cancelled, the Department may also cancel the visas of any family members linked to that person's application. A parent or legal guardian may additionally request the cancellation of a visa held by a child under 18 years old.

The Department was direct about one common misconception: an employer, sponsor, or family member does not have the power to cancel someone's visa. Only the Minister or a delegate can do so.

Crucially, a cancelled visa can have long-term consequences. It may prevent the individual from being granted certain categories of visas in the future and could affect their ability to travel to, enter, or remain in Australia at any point thereafter.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng