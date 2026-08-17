Kelli Finglass' daughter Samantha and son Ryan — the family she says made everything worth it
The director of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (DCC) and TV personality has spent decades building an impressive career while maintaining a tight-knit relationship with their mother. Kelli Finglass' daughter, Samantha, and son, Ryan, have remained her main focus, alongside her husband, Joel Finglass. Samantha is a corporate communications executive, and Ryan is a financial advisor.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- Kelli Finglass shares two children with her husband, Joel Finglass: Samantha and Ryan.
- Samantha Finglass pursued sports management and brand strategy before moving into corporate communications.
- Ryan Finglass is a Texas-based financial advisor and marathon runner.
- Neither child pursued a career as a DCC performer.
Profile summary
Real name
Kelli Cecile McGonagill Finglass
Gender
Female
Date of birth
30 December 1964
Age
61 years old (as of 2026)
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Place of birth
Lindale, Texas, USA
Current residence
Coppell, Texas, USA
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
Caucasian
Religion
Christian
Sexuality
Straight
Height in feet
5'5"
Height in centimetres
165
Weight in pounds
125
Weight in kilograms
57
Hair colour
Blonde
Eye colour
Blue
Mother
Dixie McGonagill
Father
Robert McGonagill
Siblings
1
Marital status
Married
Spouse
Joel Finglass
Children
2
School
Lindale High School
University
University of North Texas
Profession
Director of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, TV personality, producer
Net worth
$1.5 million
Meet Kelli Finglass' daughter Samantha and son Ryan
Kelli Finglass is the director of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, a film producer, TV personality, and former dancer who has led the cheerleading team since 1991. Yet, her proudest achievement remains her family. Alongside her husband, Joel Finglass, she raised two children in the fast-paced world of professional sports.
Kelli has acknowledged how the two sides of her life influenced each other. Speaking to Vanity Fair in 2026, she said:
I think being a mum is hopefully making me a better coach, and being a coach has helped me be a decent mom.
The TV personality has also been candid about the cost of maintaining such a demanding career. Reflecting on retirement, she said:
I've sacrificed a lot of time with my family.
Finglass' children are now adults, giving her a chance to look back on those years with a different perspective. Here is a closer look at Samantha and Ryan.
Samantha Finglass: Kelli's daughter who chose her own path
Samantha Finglass is Kelli and Joel’s first child. Growing up in Texas, Samantha was surrounded by sports and cheerleading. She chose competitive cheer rather than dance.
Samantha attended Texas A&M University and graduated with a journalism degree in 2020. She later earned a Master’s degree in athletic leadership from the University of Washington in 2021.
In 2019, Samantha managed marketing and social media for Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team. She then spent over five years as Director of the Texas A&M Lettermen's Association.
Samantha now works as Chief Brand Architect for Colonial Country Club, according to her LinkedIn profile. She also runs a print-on-demand store on Etsy.
Samantha is married to John McKean. Kelli Finglass' daughter's wedding took place in 2024, with the couple holding a civil ceremony on 16 May 2024. They later held a formal wedding in September. Kelli praised Samantha's union on her Instagram page, saying:
When your best friend marries her best friend, and your best friends all join the celebration! Congrats, Sam and John!!!
Samantha Finglass and her husband John moved to Cincinnati in March 2026. This followed John's medical residency at the University of Cincinnati.
Ryan Finglass: Financial acumen and athletic endurance
Ryan Finglass was born on 12 December 1998. He will be 27 years old in 2026. Like his sister, Ryan attended Texas A&M University and graduated with a degree in finance and financial management services.
Unlike his sister, who works in sports branding, Ryan developed an early interest in financial markets as a teenager. Today, he works as a Financial Advisor and Chair of the Investment Committee at Beavers Wealth Management. He holds an Accredited Asset Management Specialist (AAMS) designation.
Outside work, Ryan is an accomplished marathon runner. Kelli celebrated his stamina in 2024 after he completed a 31-mile ultramarathon. She publicly expressed admiration for his focus and grit.
FAQs
- Who is Kelli Finglass? She is an American dance director, TV personality, and film producer best known for leading the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.
- What is Kelli Finglass' daughter's age? She was born on 25 June 1997 and is 29 years old as of 2026.
- How many kids does Kelly from DCC have? Kelli has two children, Samantha and Ryan, with her husband, Joel.
- How old are Kelli Finglass' kids? Samantha is 29 years old, and Ryan is 27 years old as of August 2026.
- Did Kelly's daughter do DCC? Samantha never tried out for or performed as a DCC cheerleader. However, she worked in marketing for the team in 2019.
- Is Kelli Finglass' daughter a cheerleader? She competed in cheerleading as a child, but she never joined the professional DCC squad.
- Did Kelli Finglass' daughter get married? Samantha got married to John McKean in 2024.
- What does Ryan Finglass do? Ryan Finglass works as a financial advisor and investment committee chair at a wealth management firm.
Kelli Finglass' daughter, Samantha, and son, Ryan, show the more personal side of her life as a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader. Samantha has created a career in sports branding and started a new chapter with her husband. Ryan has established himself in financial advice and endurance running.
Legit.ng published an article about Robert De Niro's children. Famous actor Robert De Niro openly admitted that being a parent can be very challenging. He has seven children, born between 1971 and 2023, from four separate relationships.
Robert De Niro's children span over fifty years, including his eldest daughter, Drena, and his eldest son, Raphael. His other kids include Julian, Aaron, Elliot, and Helen Grace, and his youngest daughter, Gia Virginia, was born in April 2023 when he was 79. Learn more about Robert De Niro's children in this post.
Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina is a writer at Legit.ng. She joined the project in August 2022. With over four years of digital journalism experience, she specialises in biographies, entertainment, and business. Naomi holds a Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University (2012). She also earned a Higher Diploma in HR from IHRM and a Marketing Diploma from Kenyatta University. To advance her editorial skills, she completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course in 2023 and the Google News Initiative training in 2024.