The director of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (DCC) and TV personality has spent decades building an impressive career while maintaining a tight-knit relationship with their mother. Kelli Finglass' daughter, Samantha, and son, Ryan, have remained her main focus, alongside her husband, Joel Finglass. Samantha is a corporate communications executive, and Ryan is a financial advisor.

Samantha Finglass in a sports jersey holding up a book (L), and Ryan Finglass in a suit holding a bronze bull award (R). Photo: @samfinmckean, @ryan_finglass (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Kelli Finglass shares two children with her husband, Joel Finglass : Samantha and Ryan.

with her husband, : Samantha and Ryan. Samantha Finglass pursued sports management and brand strategy before moving into corporate communications.

Ryan Finglass is a Texas-based financial advisor and marathon runner .

. Neither child pursued a career as a DCC performer.

Profile summary

Real name Kelli Cecile McGonagill Finglass Gender Female Date of birth 30 December 1964 Age 61 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Lindale, Texas, USA Current residence Coppell, Texas, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 125 Weight in kilograms 57 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Dixie McGonagill Father Robert McGonagill Siblings 1 Marital status Married Spouse Joel Finglass Children 2 School Lindale High School University University of North Texas Profession Director of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, TV personality, producer Net worth $1.5 million Instagram @kellifinglass Facebook @kelli.finglass.director

Meet Kelli Finglass' daughter Samantha and son Ryan

Kelli Finglass is the director of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, a film producer, TV personality, and former dancer who has led the cheerleading team since 1991. Yet, her proudest achievement remains her family. Alongside her husband, Joel Finglass, she raised two children in the fast-paced world of professional sports.

Kelli Finglass, her husband Joel, son Ryan, and daughter Samantha posing. Photo: @kellifinglass (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Kelli has acknowledged how the two sides of her life influenced each other. Speaking to Vanity Fair in 2026, she said:

I think being a mum is hopefully making me a better coach, and being a coach has helped me be a decent mom.

The TV personality has also been candid about the cost of maintaining such a demanding career. Reflecting on retirement, she said:

I've sacrificed a lot of time with my family.

Finglass' children are now adults, giving her a chance to look back on those years with a different perspective. Here is a closer look at Samantha and Ryan.

Samantha Finglass: Kelli's daughter who chose her own path

John McKean kisses a smiling Samantha Finglass on the cheek while they embrace on a sandy beach in Punta Cana, República Dominicana. Photo: @samfinmckean (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Samantha Finglass is Kelli and Joel’s first child. Growing up in Texas, Samantha was surrounded by sports and cheerleading. She chose competitive cheer rather than dance.

Samantha attended Texas A&M University and graduated with a journalism degree in 2020. She later earned a Master’s degree in athletic leadership from the University of Washington in 2021.

In 2019, Samantha managed marketing and social media for Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team. She then spent over five years as Director of the Texas A&M Lettermen's Association.

Samantha now works as Chief Brand Architect for Colonial Country Club, according to her LinkedIn profile. She also runs a print-on-demand store on Etsy.

John McKean and Samantha Finglass at their civil wedding ceremony on 16 May 2024. Photo: @samfinmckean (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Samantha is married to John McKean. Kelli Finglass' daughter's wedding took place in 2024, with the couple holding a civil ceremony on 16 May 2024. They later held a formal wedding in September. Kelli praised Samantha's union on her Instagram page, saying:

When your best friend marries her best friend, and your best friends all join the celebration! Congrats, Sam and John!!!

Samantha Finglass and her husband John moved to Cincinnati in March 2026. This followed John's medical residency at the University of Cincinnati.

Ryan Finglass: Financial acumen and athletic endurance

Ryan Finglass is smiling alongside her mother, Kelli Finglass (L). Ryan holding up a finisher medal while posing in running gear outdoors (R). Photo: @kellifinglass (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Ryan Finglass was born on 12 December 1998. He will be 27 years old in 2026. Like his sister, Ryan attended Texas A&M University and graduated with a degree in finance and financial management services.

Unlike his sister, who works in sports branding, Ryan developed an early interest in financial markets as a teenager. Today, he works as a Financial Advisor and Chair of the Investment Committee at Beavers Wealth Management. He holds an Accredited Asset Management Specialist (AAMS) designation.

Outside work, Ryan is an accomplished marathon runner. Kelli celebrated his stamina in 2024 after he completed a 31-mile ultramarathon. She publicly expressed admiration for his focus and grit.

FAQs

Who is Kelli Finglass? She is an American dance director, TV personality, and film producer best known for leading the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. What is Kelli Finglass' daughter's age? She was born on 25 June 1997 and is 29 years old as of 2026. How many kids does Kelly from DCC have? Kelli has two children, Samantha and Ryan, with her husband, Joel. How old are Kelli Finglass' kids? Samantha is 29 years old, and Ryan is 27 years old as of August 2026. Did Kelly's daughter do DCC? Samantha never tried out for or performed as a DCC cheerleader. However, she worked in marketing for the team in 2019. Is Kelli Finglass' daughter a cheerleader? She competed in cheerleading as a child, but she never joined the professional DCC squad. Did Kelli Finglass' daughter get married? Samantha got married to John McKean in 2024. What does Ryan Finglass do? Ryan Finglass works as a financial advisor and investment committee chair at a wealth management firm.

Kelli Finglass' daughter, Samantha, and son, Ryan, show the more personal side of her life as a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader. Samantha has created a career in sports branding and started a new chapter with her husband. Ryan has established himself in financial advice and endurance running.

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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng