The UK government has outlined specific restrictions that apply to holders of the Youth Mobility Scheme visa living in Britain

Visa holders are barred from working as professional sportspersons and from accessing public funds during their stay

The restrictions also cover bringing family members into the country and extending stays, with limited exceptions for certain nationalities

The United Kingdom has published a clear list of activities that holders of a Youth Mobility Scheme visa are prohibited from carrying out while living and working in Britain.

According to the UK government, the visa comes with defined boundaries that all holders must observe, regardless of where they are from.

UK reveals 4 activities foreigners cannot do on Youth Mobility Scheme visa. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Bloomberg/Gold & Goose Photography

Source: Getty Images

What visa holders cannot do in UK?

The four key restrictions placed on Youth Mobility Scheme visa holders are as follows:

1. Work as a professional sportsperson: Holders of this visa are not permitted to take up employment as a professional athlete, coach, or sportsperson in the UK.

2. Extend your stay, unless you are from Australia, Canada or New Zealand: Most visa holders cannot apply to extend the duration of their stay once the visa expires. The only exceptions are nationals from Australia, Canada, and New Zealand, who may be eligible to extend under specific conditions.

3. Claim public funds: Visa holders do not have access to public funds during their time in the UK. This means they cannot claim benefits or other forms of state financial support.

4. Bring family members on your application: Holders cannot include dependants or family members as part of their Youth Mobility Scheme visa application, meaning relatives cannot join them in the UK through this route.

US visa: What the scheme allows

While the restrictions are notable, the Youth Mobility Scheme is generally designed to give young people from eligible countries the opportunity to live, work, and travel in the UK for up to two years. The limitations above define the boundaries within which that experience must take place.

Understanding these restrictions before travelling is essential for anyone considering the scheme, particularly regarding the rules on public funds and family dependants, which are among the most commonly misunderstood aspects of the visa.

Youth Mobility Scheme visa: UK sets requirements

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced the minimum age foreigners must meet to apply for a residence visa.

The UAE government stated that foreigners must be at least 18 years old to obtain a residence visa.

Source: Legit.ng