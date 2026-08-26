Ahead of the 2027 elections, Apostle Hanson Abbas of Assurance Assembly described Peter Obi as 'our incoming, amiable president' in a prophecy

The clergyman said he received two separate revelations about the Obidient Movement leader in July and August 2026

Abbas reportedly urged supporters to tell Obi that God had ordained him and that he should remain steadfast

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Ikeja, Lagos state - A Nigerian clergyman, Apostle Hanson Abbas of the Assurance Christian Faith Ministry, also known as Assurance Assembly, has publicly declared that Peter Obi will be Nigeria's next president, citing two separate divine revelations he says he received in July and August 2026.

Legit.ng reports that the prophecy came to wider attention through a Facebook Live session broadcast on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, in which a man read out what Apostle Abbas reportedly said about the former Anambra governor and 2027 presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

Apostle Hanson Abbas of Assurance Assembly claims two divine revelations point to Peter Obi becoming Nigeria’s next president in the 2027 presidential election. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Nigerian Elections: Abbas Describes Two Visions

According to the account read during the broadcast, which was posted on OWODE TV, Apostle Abbas said he has been given the ability to see Nigeria's leaders since 1999.

He claimed that on July 15, 2026, he saw Obi praying intensely with his team in a room the night before an election.

General elections will be held in Nigeria on January 16, 2027, to elect the president and vice president, members of the Senate and House of Representatives.

The statement attributed to Abbas read:

"Then, I was sobering and crying profusely. Then he (Peter Obi) noticed me and said 'come and round up the prayer'. He handed me the microphone. While I wanted to pray, the spirit overwhelmed me. Then, I started crying in the spirit while praying. Then I woke up. My heart was full of joy that finally Obi is our next president."

The clergyman added that a second vision followed on Monday, August 3, 2026, which he described as a confirmation of the first.

"Again, on the 3rd August, 2026, I saw him again in the revelation relating with me. And that became the confirmation," the account said.

Abbas Asks Obi to Stay Courageous

Apostle Abbas closed his statement with a direct appeal to the NDC presidential flagbearer.

"Please, help me tell Obi that God Almighty has ordained him the next president and he should be steadfast and courageous," he said, according to the broadcast.

Obi resigned from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on May 2, 2026, and was ratified as the NDC presidential candidate on May 29, 2026, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Watch the full prophecy about NDC's Obi via Facebook here.

Read more on 2027 election

Issa's prophecy favours Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prophet Samuel Issa said President Bola Tinubu will win re-election in 2027, claiming he received a divine vision of the outcome of Nigeria's next presidential contest.

Issa shared the claim in a Facebook post titled '2027 Presidential Election Prophecy', saying he saw Tinubu emerge victorious at the polls and return to Aso Villa for a second term.

Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.

Source: Legit.ng