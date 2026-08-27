Nigerian cooking gas prices are fluctuating as major depots cut rates after sharp increases

Retail prices vary, with gas selling for up to N1,350 per kilogramme in some areas

The volatility driven by international markets and local dynamics leaves households facing uncertainty

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Nigerian cooking gas market has taken another unexpected turn, with some major depots reducing their prices just 24 hours after a sharp increase sent LPG costs higher.

The price of liquefied petroleum gas, commonly known as cooking gas, has continued to fluctuate, creating uncertainty for households, retailers and businesses across the country.

Nigerians face uncertainty over fluctuating cooking gas prices. Credit: Wirestock

Source: Getty Images

On Tuesday, August 25, 2026, major LPG depots increased their prices by as much as 7.3 per cent, according to an earlier report by Legit.ng.

However, the market reversed course the following day as some depots slashed their prices by up to N70 per kilogramme.

The sudden movement has left retailers adjusting their pump prices, with some selling cooking gas for as much as N1,300 per kilogramme.

Depots release fresh cooking gas prices

Fresh industry data from PetroleumPriceNG on Thursday, August 27, 2026, showed mixed movements across major LPG depots, with some operators cutting their prices while others raised their rates.

Among the depots recording relatively higher prices, AYM Shafa was listed at N1,055 per kilogramme, while Matrix Warri sold at N1,050 per kilogramme.

In contrast, NAVGAS and PPMC maintained prices below the N1,000-per-kilogramme threshold, with both listed at N985 per kilogramme.

The wide gap between depot and retail prices highlights the pressure facing consumers as distributors factor in transportation, operating costs and other expenses before selling to households.

Retailers push Prices as high as N1,350

Following the latest depot adjustments, street retailers have also reviewed their prices.

Cooking gas is currently selling for between N1,300 and N1,350 per kilogramme in some retail locations, meaning households could continue to experience significant differences depending on their location and supplier.

For families that rely heavily on LPG for cooking, even small movements in the price per kilogramme can translate into higher monthly household expenses.

Why cooking gas prices keep changing

Industry experts attribute the volatility to uncertainty in Nigeria's downstream petroleum market, combined with movements in international energy markets and geopolitical tensions, particularly in the Middle East.

Although LPG pricing is influenced by several factors, changes in international crude oil benchmarks, exchange rates, supply conditions, transportation costs and local market dynamics can all affect the final price paid by consumers.

The latest price swing therefore offers little certainty that the current reductions will last.

Cooking gas prices swing amid new crude oil prices in Nigeria. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Households face fresh uncertainty

With some depots cutting prices while others increase their rates, the cooking gas market remains highly fluid.

Consumers may enjoy temporary relief in areas where retailers pass on the reductions, but another upward movement remains possible if supply costs or international market conditions change.

For Nigerian households already dealing with rising living costs, the unstable LPG market means cooking gas prices could remain a major concern in the days ahead.

Dangote Refinery slashes cooking gas price

Legit.ng earlier reported that Dangote Refinery has reduced the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), commonly known as cooking gas, from N950 to N935 per kilogram, marking another price cut within 24 hours.

The latest reduction represents a N15 decrease and brings the refinery’s total LPG price reduction this month to N165 per kilogram.

Source: Legit.ng