Tobi James, Tony Elumelu's personal photographer for years, has released a photo series documenting the billionaire's final days as UBA Group Chairman

Elumelu stepped down on August 21, 2026, after completing a 12-year tenure as Chairman, the maximum allowed under CBN rules for non-executive bank directors

The photos capture Elumelu's last board meeting, his final walk through UBA's offices, and the moment he vacated his iconic red chair

Tobi James, personal photographer to Nigerian billionaire Tony Elumelu, has released a rare photo series capturing the outgoing UBA Group Chairman's final days in office, and the images have sparked an emotional response online.

James shared the photographs on August 26, 2026, five days after Elumelu officially stepped down from the chairmanship on August 21, 2026.

Tony Elumelu’s personal photographer has released rare pictures from his final days as UBA boss. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Tobi James

Source: UGC

The exit followed the completion of a 12-year tenure, which met the maximum limit for non-executive bank directors set by the Central Bank of Nigeria. Emmanuel Nnorom has since succeeded him as Group Chairman.

Inside Elumelu's final days at UBA

The 20-frame series documents what James described as "The Last Dance," covering Elumelu's attendance at his final board meeting, where the incoming chairman presented him with a gift from fellow board members. Rather than a formal send-off celebration, Elumelu reportedly preferred the day to feel like any other at the office.

After the meeting, he returned to his office to clear it out before heading downstairs to take one last look at the photo wall honouring his predecessors. The series also captures his attendance at his final GMAP ceremony, the moment his red seat was left empty, and his last walk out of the boardroom. The collection closes with a selfie between Elumelu and his photographer.

James, who spent seven of those twelve years as Elumelu's personal photographer, reflected on the weight of the moment in his post.

"I have had the rare privilege of documenting a chapter of UBA's history and, in many ways, a chapter of his story," he wrote.

He described Elumelu as someone who "almost does not seem to understand the meaning of rest," adding that while this marked the end of one chapter at UBA, it was unlikely to be the end of Elumelu's journey.

Reactions to Elumelu's exit photos

The post drew a wave of responses from people moved by the imagery and what it represented.

Chinwe E. said:

"Loved every single frame. Each image feels beautifully intentional…the people, emotions, symbolism and stories behind them and It all comes together to tell a bigger story…'THE LAST DANCE'."

GEOFFREY AMA said:

"This feels quite emotional. Now I'm wondering if you'll remain in the office of the chairman, or if you're going with TOE."

Josiah Onyia said:

"T.O.E is an inspirational force and no one can yet rival him in his style of leadership and zeal to keep going. Congratulations to him. We need to introduce courses in the university for every young Nigerian to study such great men. I bet you the tide and mindset will change for Nigeria if this can be done."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Tony Elumelu had corrected a UBA graduate trainee for calling him by his first name at an event.

Sowore blasts Tony Elumelu over viral incident

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Omoyele Sowore had knocked Tony Elumelu over the viral incident with the UBA graduate trainee.

A video of the young woman calling Elumelu "Tony" during what appeared to be the Tony Elumelu Foundation's graduate trainee programme went viral recently, with Nigerians offering wildly different opinions on whether the interaction was disrespectful or perfectly normal.

Sowore's post, which suggested that Elumelu's objection to being called "Tony" was hypocritical given that he prefers the acronym "TOE," quickly gained traction online.

Source: Legit.ng