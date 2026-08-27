A video of Nevaeh Akira, baby mama to rapper Blueface, surfaced online showing her kneeling before a shrine, performing incantations

The model and influencer was seen on a live call with a herbalist she calls Baba, responding with 'ase' as he chanted prayers over her

Fans flooded the comments after the clip went viral, with many questioning her reasons for embracing traditional worship

A video of Nevaeh Akira, the baby mama of American rapper Blueface, has gone viral after footage emerged of her taking part in what appears to be a traditional worship session at a personal shrine.

The clip, which surfaced on Instagram on Wednesday, 26 August 2026, shows the model and social media influencer kneeling in front of a shrine while conducting what many viewers described as spiritual incantations.

Reactions as Blueface's baby mama Nevaeh Akira is spotted performing incantations at shrine. Photo credit@iamnevaehakiraxo

Source: Instagram

The brand influencer appeared to be on a live phone call with a herbalist she addresses as "Baba," who could be heard chanting and praying on the other end of the line.

Blueface's baby mama Nevaeh Akira spotted performing incantations at shrine in viral video. Photo credit@iamnevaehakiraxo

Source: Instagram

Akira was audible responding with "ase," a Yoruba term carrying the same meaning as "amen," as the session continued. When the call came to an end, she bid farewell to the man using Yoruba phrases, leaving many commenters curious about her connection to the West African spiritual tradition.

Here is the Instagram video of Akira performing her worship at her shrine below:

Fans react to Nevaeh Akira's shrine video

The footage drew a wave of reactions online, with viewers divided over what they witnessed. Some found humour in it, while others expressed genuine concern or scepticism about the herbalist's intentions.

@son_of_ogbolu_ wrote:

"Them just dey eat your money."

@high_chief_alhaji commented:

"The gods don reach America"

@montana_da_rocha said:

"Ah my Nigerian brother don catch this one mugu."

@lyfesblessings99 shared:

"Stuff like this isn't to be recorded. This man is just taking this girl's money, but y'all think y'all know something go off."

@thestellarosa_ wrote:

"This is so ignorant 'My people perish for lack of knowledge.' Y'all wanna connect with some ancestors so bad and these people are giving you something that you know nothing about. They are tricking y'all into darkness. May God open your eyes, every one of you!"

@shopwithaspenelise added: "She's so lost. I hope she finds peace"

The video has sparked a broader conversation among followers about the influencer's spiritual journey and what may have prompted her to seek guidance through traditional African worship practices.

Ere Asalatu reacts to criticism after performance

Legit.ng had reported that Islamic singer Ere Asalatu addressed the backlash that followed his performance at a harvest event organised by a Celestial Church.

The singer came under scrutiny after performing at the church event, with some critics questioning his Muslim faith and accusing him of compromising his religious beliefs. In response, Ere Asalatu maintained that he remains a devoted Muslim, noting that he has raised his children with Islamic names.

Defending his decision to perform and his career as a musician, the singer referenced a Quranic passage concerning musicians and used it to challenge those questioning his religious authenticity.

Source: Legit.ng