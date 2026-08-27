The wife of Delta State content creator Odogwu Asaba broke her silence on rȧpe allegations against her husband after his arrest

She acknowledged her husband had an affair with the late Favour Agbro but firmly rejected claims that he rȧped or killed her

Married to Odogwu Asaba for eight years with four children, she insisted she would not abandon him despite public outcry

The wife of Delta State content creator Ifeanyi Ogbonna, known online as Odogwu Asaba, has stepped forward to address the rȧpe allegations her husband is facing, insisting he is not the man the public is being led to believe.

In a video posted to Odogwu Asaba's TikTok page on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, the woman, whose name was not disclosed, admitted that her husband had been unfaithful with 20-year-old Favour Agbro, but drew a firm line between infidelity and the far graver allegation of rȧpe.

Wife of Delta content creator Odogwu Asaba addresses rȧpe allegations following the death of 20-year-old Favour Agbro. Photo: odogwuasaabaa

Source: Instagram

She said:

"Odogwu Asaba did not rȧpe Favour. Odogwu Asaba only had an affair with the girl," she said in the video. "He cannot rȧpe anyone, he has never. Even when he has not had fame, he didn't rȧpe anybody, is it now?"

Odogwu Asaba's wife stands firm amid legal process

The woman said she had taken time to gather information before speaking publicly, and urged viewers not to treat social media outrage as a substitute for due legal process.

"Social media is not a courtroom. You people should bear that in mind," she said. "Everything is not actually the way they presented it."

She made it clear that, regardless of how the situation unfolds, her loyalty to her husband of eight years remains unchanged. The couple share four children.

"No matter what happened, he is my husband and I stand with him 100%. I'm not going to turn my back on him," she said.

Addressing the spiritual dimension she believes is at play, she added:

"The spiritual controls the physical. It is beyond what you people are seeing."

Delta content creator Odogwu Asaba’s wife speaks on allegations of rȧpe involving 20-year-old Favour Agbro and ongoing police investigation. Photo: odogwuasaabaa

Source: Instagram

Odogwu Asaba's arrest by Delta Police

Odogwu Asaba, 40, was arrested by the Delta State Police Command following a petition from Favour's family.

According to the police, Favour travelled to Asaba on June 1, 2026, after Odogwu Asaba allegedly offered to help her monetise her TikTok and Facebook pages through content creation training.

Officers allege he subsequently took her to a hotel, where he rȧped and physically assaulted her.

Favour returned home in a distressed state, recounted the ordeal to her parents, and recorded a video describing what she said happened to her.

She later ingested a toxic substance and died while receiving treatment.

The Delta State Police Command confirmed that Odogwu Asaba would be charged to court, and that investigations remain ongoing.

Odogwu Asaba's wife acknowledged the gravity of Favour's death.

"Yes, someone has died and that is why we are taking it easy. But Odogwu Asaba did not kill anybody," she said, adding that her husband would have the chance to tell his own side of the story upon his return from detention.

Odogwu Asaba has not been convicted of any offence. The rȧpe allegation remains subject to investigation and determination through the appropriate legal process.

Watch Odogwu Asaba's wife defend her husband in the video below:

Lady speaks up about Odogwu Asaba

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a new lady came forward with allegations against content creator Odogwu Asaba, claiming he lured her to Asaba with a promise of N100k.

The woman alleged that after she arrived and left, Odogwu Asaba blocked her on all platforms, and she had to borrow money from a friend to return home.

Source: Legit.ng