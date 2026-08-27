The US Department of State has published the conditions that determine whether an American passport holder can renew their travel document online

The requirements cover the age of the applicant, the passport's validity window, and the holder's location at the time of application

Americans who meet all six conditions can renew online, but the process cannot be expedited and renewed passports will be cancelled

The US Department of State has published the full set of conditions that American passport holders must satisfy before they can renew their passports online.

The guidance, shared by the department, is aimed at helping applicants determine their eligibility before starting the process. Only those who meet every requirement on the list qualify for the online route.

US publishes the conditions for renewing an American passport online. Photo Credit: Saul Loeb

Source: Getty Images

6 conditions for online US passport renewal

According to the US Department of State, applicants must meet all of the following to be eligible:

1. The passport being renewed was valid for 10 years and is either expiring within one year or expired less than five years ago.

2. The applicant is aged 25 or older.

3. The applicant is not changing any personal details, such as their name or gender.

4. The applicant is not travelling for at least six weeks from the date they submit the application, as online renewals cannot be expedited.

5. The applicant is located in a US state or territory at the time of submitting the application.

6. The applicant has the passport in their possession; it is not damaged or mutilated, and it has not been reported as lost or stolen.

What happens to the old US passport?

The department also warned applicants not to use their most recent passport after submitting a renewal application. Once the new passport is issued, the old one will be cancelled, making it invalid for international travel.

Applicants who attempt to travel on a cancelled passport risk being denied boarding or entry at their destination.

The online renewal option is only available to those who satisfy all six conditions without exception.

Anyone who falls outside even one of the criteria must pursue other renewal methods, such as applying by mail or visiting a passport acceptance facility.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the US had explained the faster way to get an American passport.

How to renew US passport online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US had explained how to renew your American passport online.

According to the Department of State's official guidance, only one government-authorised portal exists for online passport renewal.

The agency warned that other websites or companies claiming to offer the same service may be fraudulent, adding that they charge unnecessary fees and put applicants' personal data at risk.

Source: Legit.ng