US Lists 6 Conditions Americans Must Meet to Renew Their Passports Online
- The US Department of State has published the conditions that determine whether an American passport holder can renew their travel document online
- The requirements cover the age of the applicant, the passport's validity window, and the holder's location at the time of application
- Americans who meet all six conditions can renew online, but the process cannot be expedited and renewed passports will be cancelled
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The US Department of State has published the full set of conditions that American passport holders must satisfy before they can renew their passports online.
The guidance, shared by the department, is aimed at helping applicants determine their eligibility before starting the process. Only those who meet every requirement on the list qualify for the online route.
6 conditions for online US passport renewal
According to the US Department of State, applicants must meet all of the following to be eligible:
1. The passport being renewed was valid for 10 years and is either expiring within one year or expired less than five years ago.
2. The applicant is aged 25 or older.
3. The applicant is not changing any personal details, such as their name or gender.
4. The applicant is not travelling for at least six weeks from the date they submit the application, as online renewals cannot be expedited.
5. The applicant is located in a US state or territory at the time of submitting the application.
6. The applicant has the passport in their possession; it is not damaged or mutilated, and it has not been reported as lost or stolen.
What happens to the old US passport?
The department also warned applicants not to use their most recent passport after submitting a renewal application. Once the new passport is issued, the old one will be cancelled, making it invalid for international travel.
Applicants who attempt to travel on a cancelled passport risk being denied boarding or entry at their destination.
The online renewal option is only available to those who satisfy all six conditions without exception.
Anyone who falls outside even one of the criteria must pursue other renewal methods, such as applying by mail or visiting a passport acceptance facility.
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the US had explained the faster way to get an American passport.
How to renew US passport online
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US had explained how to renew your American passport online.
According to the Department of State's official guidance, only one government-authorised portal exists for online passport renewal.
The agency warned that other websites or companies claiming to offer the same service may be fraudulent, adding that they charge unnecessary fees and put applicants' personal data at risk.
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Human Interest Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained, award-winning journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on the US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng