Celina Powell is an American social media personality and OnlyFans model best known for making explosive — and often fabricated — claims about high-profile rappers and athletes. Born in Denver, Colorado, she was born on 13 June 1995, and has spent years engineering viral controversies into a full-time income. She first caught mass media attention in 2017 when she accused Migos rapper Offset of having an affair with her, also claiming he was the father of her child and asking for $50,000 to terminate the pregnancy. The allegations were later confirmed to be entirely fabricated.

Celina Powell in Miami, Florida. Photos: @celinapowell/Instagram, Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Celina Rae Powell was born on 13 June 1995 in Denver, Colorado, and is of Puerto Rican ancestry on her mother's side.

was born on in Denver, Colorado, and is of Puerto Rican ancestry on her mother's side. She posted a fake paternity test in April 2018 claiming Offset was the father of her child, which she later admitted was completely made up.

in claiming Offset was the father of her child, which she later admitted was completely made up. She has an Instagram account, @celinapowell, with 3.2 million followers , and an X (formerly Twitter) page, @celinapowellduh, with 147.7k followers.

, and an X (formerly Twitter) page, @celinapowellduh, with 147.7k followers. Her net worth is estimated at $1.5–$2.5 million , earned primarily through OnlyFans, brand sponsorships, and social media.

, earned primarily through OnlyFans, brand sponsorships, and social media. She was arrested in August 2026 in Miami after police surrounded her pink Lamborghini Urus, with Powell confirming she was arrested for driving with a suspended licence.

Profile summary

Full name Celina Rae Powell Date of birth 13 June 1995 Age 31 Place of birth Denver, Colorado, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Puerto Rican ancestry (mother's side) Education Wheat Ridge High School, Colorado Occupation Social media personality, OnlyFans model Instagram @celinapowell Net worth (est.) $1.5–$2.5 million Nickname The Black Widow

Who is Celina Powell?

Celina Rae Powell was born on 13 June 1995, in Denver, Colorado. She is an American citizen of Puerto Rican ancestry from her mother's side.

Her parents separated when she was young, and she was raised alongside a brother and two sisters by their aunt. When it comes to her schooling background, she matriculated from Wheat Ridge High School, Colorado.

Top 5 facts about Celina Powell. Photo: @celinapowell (modified by author)

Source: Original

How did Celina Powell become famous?

Celina stepped onto the path to stardom when she opened her first Instagram account — @xocelina187 — which almost overnight amassed more than 200,000 followers. After this account was disabled, she opened another one named @iamcelinapowell, which also gathered a vast number of followers quickly.

She reportedly kicked things off sharing selfies and appearing in music videos for artists like Tyga and Chief Keef. Her notoriety soon snowballed through her controversial claims about famous men.

The Denver native rose to fame through her provocative Instagram posts and has earned the nickname "Black Widow" due to her history of exposing celebrity relationships.

Instagram model Celina Powell. Photo: @celinaapowellxo (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The fake Offset paternity test

This is the controversy that cemented Celina Powell's infamy. Powell initially claimed to be pregnant with Migos rapper Offset's baby back in 2017. The claim continued into 2018 while his wife Cardi B was pregnant with their first child.

In April 2018, Celina Powell posted alleged DNA test results on her Instagram Story, claiming they proved Offset was the father of her newborn daughter. Cardi B publicly dismissed the documents as "wild fake."

Offset's legal team served Powell with a cease-and-desist letter in late 2017. The letter characterised her claims as a false extortion plot, alleging she had requested money for the execution of pregnancy and was causing him financial harm by jeopardising his brand deals.

During an appearance on DJ Akademiks' Twitch stream, Celina Powell admitted to faking the paternity test to pretend Offset was the father of her imaginary child.

"I sincerely apologize if I made you for one second think that Offset was the father of my pretend baby." — Celina Powell, via HipHopDX

Powell eventually admitted to lying about the entire ordeal, confessing that she used images of her friend's ultrasound to spread the rumour. She later uploaded a video to YouTube titled WHY I LIED ABOUT BEING PREGNANT WITH OFFSETS BABY detailing the drama.

Despite admitting the lie, Powell still went ahead and had a baby, naming her child after Offset's last name — Karma Kiari Cephus.

Offset drama continues into 2026

The saga between Powell and Offset did not end there. On 2 January 2026, Celina sparked controversy by posting a clip of herself lying in bed with Offset, captioning it in a way that suggested the two were close.

Powell also made claims online that Offset was refusing to repay $15,000 he allegedly owed her, telling fans they should look to Offset if anything bad happened to her.

Who has Celina Powell been linked to?

Powell has made viral claims involving a long list of hip-hop figures. Here is a summary of her most notable alleged connections:

Offset — faked a pregnancy and paternity test (2017–2018); renewed drama in 2026

— faked a pregnancy and paternity test (2017–2018); renewed drama in 2026 Snoop Dogg — in 2018, she shared screenshots and a video she claimed proved they had a sexual relationship, including alleged DMs and a FaceTime call. Snoop denied everything.

— in 2018, she shared screenshots and a video she claimed proved they had a sexual relationship, including alleged DMs and a FaceTime call. Snoop denied everything. Tekashi 6ix9ine — she filmed herself in bed with 6ix9ine while he was asleep. He later used Powell to troll Snoop Dogg with cheating accusations during a war of words.

— she filmed herself in bed with 6ix9ine while he was asleep. He later used Powell to troll Snoop Dogg with cheating accusations during a war of words. 50 Cent — Powell has publicly claimed she hooked up with 50 Cent and made various allegations about their encounters. 50 Cent later reacted to a Powell Instagram post, asking her to delete content and expressing concern about his reputation.

— Powell has publicly claimed she hooked up with 50 Cent and made various allegations about their encounters. 50 Cent later reacted to a Powell Instagram post, asking her to delete content and expressing concern about his reputation. Lil Meech — Powell revealed details about her alleged relationship with Lil Meech on Instagram Stories, posting a clip of a phone call and making claims about his living situation, finances, and substance issues.

"Love you boo @50cent should've listened when you said he's a [redacted]." — Celina Powell on her Instagram Story, via Complex

Celina Powell is a notorious name in the hip-hop world, having had drama when Tekashi 6ix9ine resurfaced rumours of Snoop Dogg allegedly cheating on his wife with her back in 2021.

Clay Gravesande and Love Is Blind

In 2024, Celina revealed she was in a relationship with Clay from Love Is Blind, who was notoriously engaged to AD during the Netflix show and then said "no" when he reached the altar.

Does Celina Powell have a BBL?

Powell has not publicly confirmed or denied having a BBL. She stands at 5 ft 4 in tall and her body, which has an hourglass silhouette, is heavily decorated with tattoos, including large letters saying "Never Lose" covering her upper chest area. Speculation about cosmetic surgery has been ongoing across her social media pages, but no verified statement exists on the matter.

Legal troubles

Powell's controversies have not been limited to social media. In 2021, she received a two-year sentence at a Colorado State Prison due to a probation violation linked to a 2015 conviction for involvement in a theft ring. Local law enforcement disclosed that Powell breached her probation terms by failing multiple drug and alcohol tests. After evading a court appearance, she was arrested and sentenced in Broomfield County.

In March 2026, TMZ reported that Powell had multiple active bench warrants in Florida for traffic violations, including driving without a valid licence and a window-tint violation. Court documents showed she failed to appear for a scheduled court date on 10 December 2025.

Latest news

On 6 August 2026, Celina Powell was arrested in Miami after police surrounded her bubblegum-pink Lamborghini Urus. She confirmed to TMZ she was arrested for driving with a suspended licence, saying she had already racked up ten tickets for the same offence — and claims the repeat violations were why officers took her into custody this time.

Her licence issues trace back to a missed 10 December 2025 court date that triggered multiple Florida bench warrants and DMV-reported delinquencies tied to traffic violations.

Earlier in 2026, Powell had lawyered up and fired off a cease-and-desist letter after internet personality Deshae Frost accused her of sexual assault and giving him herpes during a livestream.

Celina Powell's net worth

Powell has built an estimated net worth of $1.5 to $2 million through OnlyFans, brand partnerships, and social media influence. Multiple sources place the figure in a range:

According to one estimate, her net worth is believed to be between $1.5 million and $2.5 million , with many estimates placing her around $2 million .

, with many estimates placing her around . Estimates across sources like CelebsMoney and CelebMist range from $100,000 to $1.5 million, with the discrepancy stemming from the fluctuating nature of her income: brand deals, YouTube ad revenue, and viral moments.

What does Celina Powell do for money?

Her income streams include:

OnlyFans subscriptions — creator economy industry estimates suggest Powell generates between $300,000 and $500,000 annually through her premium OnlyFans account.

— creator economy industry estimates suggest Powell generates between $300,000 and $500,000 annually through her premium OnlyFans account. Instagram and TikTok brand partnerships

YouTube advertising revenue

Merchandise and other ventures through additional online income

"She understood early on that visibility equals money in the influencer economy." — Fame Person, on Powell's approach to building wealth

FAQ

What is Celina Powell's real name? Her full legal name is Celina Rae Powell. How old is Celina Powell? Celina Powell is 30 years old and was born on 13 June 1995. What is Celina Powell's ethnicity? She is an American citizen of Puerto Rican ancestry from her mother's side. Why did Celina Powell fake the Offset paternity test? Powell discussed the situation during a Twitch stream with DJ Akademiks, where she admitted she was never pregnant and that she staged the controversy on purpose. Does Celina Powell have a child? Yes. Despite confessing to the lie about Offset, Powell went ahead and had a baby, naming her Karma Kiari Cephus — after Offset's real surname. What is Celina Powell's Instagram? Her main Instagram account is @celinapowell, where she has over 3 million followers. Has Celina Powell been to prison? Yes. In 2021, she received a two-year sentence at a Colorado State Prison due to a probation violation linked to a 2015 conviction for involvement in a theft ring. What is Celina Powell's connection to 6ix9ine? 6ix9ine has referenced Powell-linked rumours in feuds with other artists, largely in the context of trolling and attacks on his foes' characters.

Quick facts

Born Celina Rae Powell on 13 June 1995 in Denver, Colorado.

Nicknamed "The Black Widow" for exposing celebrity relationships.

Admitted on a DJ Akademiks Twitch stream to faking the Offset paternity test in 2018.

Arrested in Miami on 6 August 2026 for driving with a suspended licence.

Earns an estimated $300,000–$500,000 annually through her OnlyFans account.

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