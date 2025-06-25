Meet Kelly Piquet, Max Verstappen's girlfriend, a model and PR maven

Kelly Piquet is a Brazilian model, columnist, blogger, and public relations professional. She is the daughter of Nelson Piquet, a former motorsport racing driver and businessman. Additionally, many people now know her as Max Verstappen's girlfriend.

Profile summary

Full name Kelly Tamsma Piquet Souto Maior Gender Female Date of birth 7 December 1988 Age 36 years old (as of June 2025) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Homburg, Saarland, West Germany Current residence Monaco Nationality Brazilian-Dutch Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8'' Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Mother Sylvia Tamsma Father Nelson Piquet Siblings 6 Relationship status Dating Partner Max Verstappen Children 2 College Marymount Manhattan College Profession Model, columnist, blogger, public relations professional Instagram @kellypiquet Facebook @kellypiquet

Bio of Max Verstappen’s girlfriend, Kelly Piquet

Kelly Piquet was born on 7 December 1988 in Homburg, Saarland, West Germany. Piquet spent her childhood in South France, England, and Brazil.

She is the daughter of Nelson Piquet, a Brazilian racing driver and three-time Formula One Champion. Her mother is Sylvia Tamsma, a former model.

The model has six siblings: Julia Piquet, Laszlo, Geraldo, Nelson Piquet Jr., Marco, and Pedro Estacio Piquet. Laszlo, Geraldo, Marco, and Pedro are her half-siblings from her father’s side.

Where did Kelly Piquet study?

The Brazilian-Dutch social media personality attended the International School of Nice from 2004 to 2005. In 2005, she went to St. Clare’s, Oxford. She is a graduate of Marymount Manhattan College. The famous blogger graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations and Affairs in 2011.

From fashion to fame: Her rise to success

She is a model, social media personality, blogger, stylist, columnist, and public relations professional. According to her LinkedIn profile, she started her career as an assistant stylist for Vogue Latin America. She performed duties such as coordinating sample traffic, closet organisation and assisting shoots. She worked with Vogue from February 2010 to December 2010.

In 2012, she worked as a marketing coordinator for SCHUTZ in New York City. The famous model also worked as a columnist for Marie Claire in 2014.

In 2015, she became a social media and public relations consultant for Formula E Holdings. Currently, she is serving as a health and wellness coach for the Institute for Integrative Nutrition in Monaco.

She is a social media personality with over 2 million followers on Instagram. Kelly uses her Instagram account to promote brands. She has worked with popular brands such as Clarins USA, Chanel, and Louis Vuitton.

She also shares her modelling shots on Instagram. According to an Instagram post she shared on 19 December 2022, she was the 2023 Vogue NL Cover Girl.

A look at Kelly Piquet and Max Verstappen’s relationship

The two started dating in 2020. They first met in 2016 during a dinner in Monaco with Kelly’s brother, Nelson Piquet Jr, who was friends with Max Verstappen. At that time, the model was in a relationship with Daniil Kvyat.

According to The Sun, Kelly revealed in an interview with Vogue Netherlands that they did not start dating at that time, and that she felt something magical that evening.

Max was friends with my brother Nelson, and we all went out for dinner in Monaco one night. That was six years ago, in 2016. But there was already something magical that evening... Our connection started then. And I’ll leave it at that for now.

They confirmed their relationship to the public in 2021. On 1 January 2021, Kelly posted a photo with Max, confirming the relationship. The photo was accompanied by the following caption.

Love is what makes the world go round. Happy New Year and much love.

Does Kelly Piquet have kids with Max Verstappen?

The two have one daughter, Lily. They announced that they were expecting their first child on 6 December 2024 via a post on Instagram.

Mini Verstappen-Piquet on the way. We couldn’t be happier with our little miracle

The couple had their first child, Lily, on 2 May 2025. They shared a photo of their newborn on Instagram and wrote the following caption:

Welcome to the world, sweet Lily. Our hearts are fuller than ever - you are our greatest gift. We love you so much

The model has a daughter from her previous relationship with Daniil Kvyat, a Russian race car driver. She welcomed her firstborn on 27 July 2019. Kelly Piquet’s daughter is called Penelope.

FAQs

What is Kelly Piquet and Max Verstappen’s age gap? Kelly Piquet and Max Verstappen have an age gap of nine years. Kelly is nine years older than her boyfriend, Max, who was born on 30 September 1997. What is Kelly Piquet's age? She is 36 years old as of June 2025. She celebrates her birthday on the 7th of December. How old was Kelly Piquet when she met Max Verstappen? The Brazilian model was 28 years old when she met Max Verstappen. How long did Kelly Piquet and Daniil Kvyat date? The two were in a relationship from 2017 to 2019. They ended the relationship in July 2019. Who is Kelly Piquet’s father? Her father is Nelson Piquet, a renowned racing driver. How long have Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet been together? They have been in a relationship for over five years. They started dating in 2020. How did Max Verstappen meet Kelly Piquet? The two met in 2016 at a dinner with her brother, Nelson Jr. What languages do Kelly Piquet speak? According to her LinkedIn profile, she can fluently speak 5 languages: English, French, Spanish, Italian, and Portuguese.

Max Verstappen’s girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, is a famous social media influencer, model, and the daughter of Nelson Piquet. She has been in a relationship with the Dutch Formula 1 driver, Max Verstappen, since 2020. The model has two daughters, Penelope and Lily.

