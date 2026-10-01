Germany published a clear warning on its official website about a specific activity that Schengen visa holders are barred from engaging in

The German government used a tourist visa as an example to explain the restriction that applies to all short-stay Schengen visa holders

Germany stressed that the purpose stated during a visa application must match every activity the holder carries out while in the country

Germany has issued a firm reminder about what holders of Schengen visas are not allowed to do upon entering the country, publishing the details directly on its official government website.

The core of Germany's position is straightforward: every visa is tied to a declared purpose, and any activity carried out inside the country must align with that purpose.

Germany clarifies one restriction for foreigners entering with Schengen visas. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/picture alliance/AlxeyPnferov

Source: Getty Images

Germany's rule on matching visa purpose

Germany made clear that this is not a matter of discretion but a condition attached to the visa itself.

To illustrate the point, Germany used the example of a short-stay Schengen visa, which is commonly issued for tourism. According to the government's website, entering Germany on such a visa does not give the holder any right to work.

The website stated:

"Entry visas are usually issued for a specific purpose. When your potential employee applies for a visa, they must state the correct purpose of their stay so that they can start work as soon as they are in Germany. Entering the country with a short-stay (Schengen) visa, e.g. for tourist purposes, does not entitle the holder to take up employment in Germany."

What this means for Schengen visa applicants

The emphasis Germany places on the phrase "visa must match intended purpose of stay" signals that the government expects full transparency at the point of application. Travellers who declare one purpose when applying but pursue a different activity upon arrival risk violating the terms of their visa.

For anyone whose employer intends to bring them into Germany to work, Germany's guidance makes it clear that the correct work-related visa must be secured before arrival. A tourist or visitor visa is not a workaround or a temporary substitute while a work permit is being processed.

The reminder is particularly relevant for Nigerian travellers and others in the japa wave who may consider short-term Schengen visas as a route into the European job market. Germany's position leaves no room for ambiguity: the visa category matters, and attempting to take up employment on a Schengen visa is not permitted.

Germany introduces new rule for non-EU applicants

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Germany had announced a new rule allowing non-EU nationals to conditionally sign employment contracts before obtaining a valid visa.

The German government said the contract can be structured to take effect only after the worker’s visa has been issued.

Source: Legit.ng