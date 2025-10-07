Adriana Lima and her husband, Andre Lemmers, met in early 2021. What began as a sparkling romance quickly blossomed into a deeper partnership. After welcoming their first child in 2022, the couple confirmed their marriage in December 2024, drawing widespread public attention.

Adriana Lima and Andre Lemmers attend the after-party for the World Premiere of Tubi Movies' "The Thicket". Photo: Alberto Rodriguez (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Adriana Lima and Andre Lemmers met in Brazil.

In December 2024, Lima confirmed their marriage, two years after welcoming their son Cyan .

. Adriana and Andre have two other children from previous relationships.

Full name Adriana Lima Andre Lemmers Gender Female Male Date of birth 12 June 1981 22 June 1981 Age 44 years old (as of 2025) 44 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Gemini Cancer Place of birth Salvador, Brazil Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Brentwood, Los Angeles, United States Brentwood, Los Angeles, United States Nationality Brazilian American Ethnicity White White Religion Christianity Christianity Sexuality Straight Straight Height in feet 5'8" 6' Height in centimetres 178 183 Weight in pounds 123 147 Weight in kilograms 56 67 Hair colour Dark brown Dark brown Eye colour Blue Brown Father Nelson Torres - Mother Maria das Gracas Lima - Marital status Married Married Spouse Andre Lemmers Adriana Lima Children 3 3 Profession Model Film producer Instagram @adrianalima - X @adrianalima - TikTok @adrianalima - Facebook @AdrianaLima -

Adriana Lima and her husband's complete relationship journey explained

Andre Lemmers and Adriana Lima kept their early romance relatively private, but their growing bond and major milestones soon captured fans' attention. Here's a closer look at their relationship timeline.

Early 2021: Adriana and Andre quietly start their relationship

The Brazilian model and Andre are believed to have begun dating in early 2021. They kept their love relatively low-key.

September 2021: The couple steps out together for the first time

Andre Lemmers and supermodel Adriana Lima, during the 15th Mon Cheri hosts Barbara Tag. Photo: Gisela Schober

Source: Getty Images

Adriana and Andre made their first carpet appearance in September 2021, marking their first public appearance as a couple. They attended the premiere of Pedro Almodóvar's film Madres Paralelas at the 78th Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy.

February 2022: Adriana announces pregnancy

The model revealed her pregnancy with a TikTok debut on 18 February 2022, alongside clips showing Andre pranking her. The video ended with a photo of her positive pregnancy test and captured Lemmer's reaction to the exciting news.

March 2022: Adriana and Andre attend Balmain’s Fall/Winter show in Paris

At Paris Fashion Week in March 2022, Adriana Lima and Andre Lemmers attended the Balmain Women's Wear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show. Adriana, pregnant with their first child, showcased her maternity style in an elegant, form-fitting black dress.

May 2022: The couple makes stylish appearances at Cannes

Andre Lemmers and Adriana Lima attend the 69th Taormina Film Festival in Taormina, Italy. Photo: Daniele Venturelli

Source: Getty Images

On 18 May 2022, Adriana and André attended the Top Gun: Maverick screening at the Cannes Film Festival and later appeared at the Elvis screening at the Palais des Festivals on 25 May.

August 2022: Baby boy arrives

On 29 August 2022, Adriana and André welcomed their son, Cyan Lima Lemmers. Adriana explained the inspiration behind his name on her Instagram page, writing:

Cyan is the color between green and blue on the visible spectrum of light. Cyan is the color of the waters of Bora Bora and Maldives, places in our family's bucket list. Cyan now is our favorite color… the color of our baby boy's eyes. Welcome to our world CYAN LIMA LEMMERS ~ 08/29/22.

September 2024: The couple shares what keeps their bond strong

Adriana and André shared some insights about their relationship in an interview with Us Weekly. The supermodel explained what has helped them stay so connected, saying:

We're quite similar [in] personality so we have the same thoughts and same, like, vibes, everything. So it's easy for us to agree to things.

Andre Lemmers and Adriana Lima posing for a photo during the Palais des Festivals. Photo: Mike Coppola

Source: Getty Images

Lemmers echoed Adriana, describing how their shared values influence their everyday life:

We work together as a couple every day. We have five kids, you know, three dogs, a full house. Being able to work on a project together is just part of our everyday life. We have the same principles and values and morals, so it's easy.

December 2024: Adriana confirms marriage to André Lemmers

Adriana Lima revealed her marriage to André Lemmers on 17 December 2024 by posting a close-up of her sparkling diamond ring on Instagram—a post that has since been deleted—captioned:

Officially Mrs. Lima Lemmers. AKA Limers

Are Andre Lemmers and Adriana Lima still together?

The couple is still together and resides in Brentwood, Los Angeles, with their five children. Adriana has two daughters, Valentina, born in November 2009, and Sienna, born in September 2012. They are from her previous marriage to former NBA player Marko Jarić, to whom she was married from 2009 to 2016.

Lemmers also has two children, Miah and Lupo, from his previous relationship.

Adriana Lima, Valentina Jari, Sienna Jari, Andre Lemmers, and children attend the premiere of "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes". Photo: Michael Buckner

Source: Getty Images

Who is Adriana Lima in a relationship with? The Brazilian model is in a romantic relationship with Andre Lemmers, a film producer. Is Adriana Lima still married? As of September 2025, Adriana is still married to Andre Lemmers. Does Adriana Lima have kids? She has three children, two daughters and a son. What are Adriana Lima's kids' names? Her children are Valentina, Sienna, and Cyan. How old was Adriana Lima when she had her first child? Lima had her first daughter, Valentina, on 15 November 2009, when she was 28 years old. Who does Adriana Lima have children with? The model shares her two daughters, Valentina and Sienna, with her former husband, Marko Jarić, and a son, Cyan, with her husband, Andre Lemmers. Who is Adriana Lima's ex-husband? Her ex-husband is Marko Jarić, a Serbian former professional basketball player.

Adriana Lima and her husband, André Lemmers, have shared a remarkable journey since beginning their romance in 2021, leading to their wedding in December 2024. The couple now resides in Brentwood, Los Angeles, with their children.

