Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada published a backgrounder detailing funded projects targeting two categories of foreign workers

The Saskatchewan initiative targets workers in agriculture, health care and education, with in-person recruitment missions planned in source countries

Newfoundland and Labrador also launched a project specifically seeking the eligible foreigners to fill gaps in education, health care and early childhood education

Canada's federal immigration authority has launched a series of funded initiatives to recruit two categories of foreign workers.

French-speaking and bilingual candidates are targeted for jobs across several provinces, with health care, education and early childhood education being the key sectors.

Canada seeks two categories of foreigners for jobs in 3 key sectors. Photo credit: @Discover Moose Jaw.

Source: UGC

The programmes are managed under the Francophone Immigration Support Program (FISP), operated by the Centre for Innovation in Francophone Immigration (CIFI), which sits within Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.

The initiatives span multiple provinces and aim to channel international talent into communities outside Quebec where French-language services are in short supply.

Saskatchewan and Newfoundland Lead Recruitment Push

In Saskatchewan, the Conseil économique et coopératif de la Saskatchewan received $569,000 over two years to match international French-speaking talent directly with provincial employers.

The project covers agriculture, health care, mining, energy, technology and hospitality, and includes in-person and virtual recruitment missions in source countries, as well as cultural transition support for successful candidates at three, six and twelve months after arrival.

The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador secured $350,000 over two years for a separate initiative focused on building a lasting corridor for Francophone and bilingual professionals.

The province specifically named education, health care and early childhood education as its target areas, with the aim of expanding French-language service delivery across both the public and private sectors.

Health Professionals and Educators in Demand

New Brunswick launched two distinct recruitment projects. The province's Department of Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour received $1,234,400 over three years to recruit Francophone and bilingual nurses, with a focus on Moroccan-trained professionals whose qualifications are considered comparable to local standards.

A separate initiative under the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development, funded at $1,972,000 over four years, targets teachers and early childhood educators, aiming to support 600 individuals in the sector.

In Manitoba, the provincial government secured $1,300,000 over two years to streamline immigration for French-speaking health professionals and other qualified candidates, including support for the recognition of foreign credentials.

The Northwest Territories received $860,000 over two years for a project focused on retaining Francophone and bilingual immigrants already in the territory, improving access to immigration information across Yellowknife, Inuvik and the South Slave region.

Across all programmes, candidates must demonstrate French-language ability or bilingual proficiency to qualify. Most projects also include support for credential recognition and a pathway towards permanent residence.

Canada speaks about approved employers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada's Atlantic Immigration Programme opened a pathway for skilled foreign workers and international graduates to secure permanent residency through designated employers.

The programme covers four Atlantic provinces where approved employers are actively seeking qualified international candidates, including applicants from Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng