Canada Removes Cap on Online Passport Renewal for All Eligible Adult Canadians

Canada's government officially removed the daily cap on online passport renewal applications, effective July 28, 2026

All eligible adult Canadians with a home and mailing address in Canada can now renew their passports entirely online through the IRCC Portal

Not all Canadian passport holders qualify for the online route, and some applicants risk triggering an irreversible cancellation of their current passport

Canada has opened online passport renewal to all eligible adult citizens nationwide, after the government permanently removed the daily application cap that had been restricting access to the service since its launch.

The change took effect on July 28, 2026, according to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC). From that date, every qualifying adult Canadian citizen whose home and mailing addresses are both within Canada can submit a renewal application entirely online, without competing for one of a limited number of daily slots.

Canada passport renewal service expands nationwide, giving all eligible adults full online access through the IRCC Portal. Photo credit: Chesnot/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to Immigration News Canada, the online process covers the full application, a commercially taken digital passport photo, and payment, all submitted through the IRCC Portal on Canada.ca. For those who prefer a different method, mail-in and in-person renewal services remain available.

How the online passport service has evolved

Online passport renewal is not entirely new in Canada. IRCC first introduced it in December 2024 as a restricted pilot, available only to a capped number of eligible adults each day. What changed on July 28 is that the cap has been permanently eliminated, making the service accessible to all qualifying applicants at the same time rather than on a first-come, first-served daily basis.

Crucially, the eligibility rules themselves have not changed alongside the expansion. This distinction matters, because not every Canadian passport holder qualifies for the online route.

What applicants need to know before applying

IRCC has warned that certain applicants who attempt the online renewal process will trigger an automatic and irreversible cancellation of their existing passport the moment they submit their application, even if the renewal is ultimately not approved. This means a traveller could find themselves without a valid passport before a decision on their new one has been made.

Because of this risk, officials have urged Canadians to carefully verify whether they meet the eligibility requirements before starting an online application. Those who do not qualify are directed to use in-person or mail-in channels instead.

The government has not changed the processing timeline expectations or the photo requirements accompanying the expansion. Applicants must still submit a commercially taken digital photo that meets IRCC's specifications, rather than a self-taken image.

Canada's passport renewal expansion is part of a broader effort by the federal government to move more immigration and travel document services online, reducing the administrative burden on in-person service centres across the country.

Digital passport renewal empowers citizens to apply anytime without competing for limited daily slots. Photo credit: Florian Gaertner/Photothek via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

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