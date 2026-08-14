Slovakia announced eight specific categories of foreigners who do not need to sit the Slovak language test to obtain citizenship

The exemptions cover a range of circumstances, from age brackets to ancestral ties to the former state of Czechoslovakia

Citizens of one particular country are among those listed as automatically exempt from the language requirement

Slovakia has announced eight categories of foreigners who are not required to take the Slovak language test as part of the citizenship application process.

The language test is a standard requirement for most people seeking Slovak citizenship, but the government has carved out specific exemptions based on age, ancestry, prior status, and notable contributions to the country.

Slovakia announces 8 categories who can avoid Slovak language test for citizenship. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/ATTILA KISBENEDEK/peng song

Source: Getty Images

Slovakia's language test: 8 categories exempted

The full list of those who are exempt from sitting the Slovak language test for citizenship is as follows:

People under 14 years old and over 65 years old Citizens of the Czech Republic Those who have a valid certificate of a Slovak living abroad Those who passed a school exam in the Slovak language Those who made big contributions to the Slovak Republic Those whose parent is a citizen of Czechoslovakia Those who lost Slovak citizenship by acquiring foreign citizenship Those who have been released from Slovak citizenship or their Czechoslovak citizenship

Slovakia's language test: What the exemptions cover

The exemptions reflect a range of circumstances under which the language test would be considered unnecessary or unreasonable. Children under 14 and adults over 65 are spared on grounds of age, while Czech citizens are excused given the deep linguistic and historical ties between the Czech Republic and Slovakia, which once formed a single state.

Several of the exemptions are rooted in prior connection to Slovakia or Czechoslovakia. Applicants who already hold a valid certificate recognising them as a Slovak living abroad, those whose parent holds or held Czechoslovak citizenship, individuals who previously held Slovak citizenship before acquiring a foreign one, and those formally released from Slovak or Czechoslovak citizenship are all listed as exempt.

Those who can demonstrate they passed a school-level examination in the Slovak language are also not required to repeat the test. Additionally, foreigners who have made significant contributions to the Slovak Republic are included among those who can bypass the requirement entirely.

UK reveals groups exempt from language test

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the US government had outlined how long foreign workers must hold a Green Card before applying for American citizenship.

The standard waiting period is five years, while those married to US citizens may qualify after three years if they meet other naturalisation requirements.

Source: Legit.ng