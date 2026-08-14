APM governorship candidate Adebayo Adewale pulled out of Saturday's Osun State election and threw his support behind incumbent governor Ademola Adeleke

Adewale directed his party members and supporters across Osun to vote for Adeleke, who is seeking a second term in office

The withdrawal comes as Osun State prepares for a keenly contested poll with 14 candidates on the ballot and over 25,000 security personnel deployed

The Allied People's Movement (APM) governorship candidate in Osun State, Adebayo Adewale, has pulled out of Saturday's election and thrown his support behind the Accord Party's incumbent governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

Adewale made the announcement at a press conference on Thursday, calling on his supporters and party members across the state to cast their votes for Adeleke when polls open.

APM Guber candidate, Adebayo Adewale, steps down for Governor Ademola Adeleke Photo Credit: X/@AAdeleke_01

Source: Twitter

Channels TV reported that he described the move as a deliberate choice to prioritise the welfare of Osun State over personal political goals. "Politics should always be about serving the people," he said, adding that backing Adeleke was aimed at promoting peace, stability, development and the broader interests of the state.

Adewale's case for stepping aside

The APM candidate argued that his withdrawal would allow Adeleke to build on what his administration had already achieved, framing the decision as one that placed collective progress above individual ambition.

Adeleke is seeking a second term and faces stiff competition, most notably from the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Oyebamiji.

The build-up to Saturday's vote has been tense, with reports of inflammatory rhetoric from various camps prompting authorities to scale up security arrangements ahead of polling day. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said all preparations for the election are on track.

What to expect on Osun election day

More than 25,000 security personnel have been deployed across Osun State for the poll. With 14 candidates still on the ballot, voters across the state's 30 local government areas will choose who governs Osun for the next four years.

Adewale's withdrawal reduces the field but is unlikely to eliminate the competition Adeleke faces from the APC and other parties still in the race.

Accord national chairman dumps Adeleke for Oyebamiji

Legit.ng earlier reported that Accord Party's Prof. Christopher Imumolen publicly withdrew support for Governor Adeleke at the APC mega rally in Osun State.

Imumolen swapped his yellow Accord Party cap for an APC cap at the rally, drawing a visible reaction from the crowd.

Senate President Akpabio, Lagos Governor Sanwo-Olu, and several APC heavyweights attended the rally days before the August 15 election.

Source: Legit.ng