US Under Secretary Allison Hoker met a Nigerian delegation led by National Security Advisor Nuhu Ribadu in Washington on August 12, 2026

The two sides reviewed Nigeria's Country of Particular Concern designation and discussed progress on protecting Christian communities in the Middle Belt

Talks covered counterterrorism prosecutions, IDP resettlement, and military-to-military cooperation, with further discussions continuing at the Pentagon

The United States and Nigeria held the second session of their Joint Working Group (JWG) in Washington on August 12, 2026, with both sides reviewing progress on religious freedom, security cooperation, and accountability measures linked to Nigeria's Country of Particular Concern designation.

Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hoker chaired the American side of the meeting, while Nigerian National Security Advisor Mallam Nuhu Ribadu led the Nigerian delegation.

US Under Secretary Allison Hoker met National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu in Washington. Photo: USMission

Source: Twitter

The session builds on the first JWG meeting held in Abuja on January 22, 2026.

Three Priority Areas Dominate Talks

The discussions focused on three main issues: the safety of Christian communities in Nigeria's Middle Belt, efforts to hold those responsible for violence accountable through stronger courts and security institutions, and military-to-military cooperation between the two countries.

Both sides reviewed how far Nigeria has come on resettling internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their home communities, counterterrorism prosecutions, and cutting off financing for terrorist groups.

The JWG also identified areas where progress has been slow, pointing to reports of civilian deaths and a lack of transparency in how humanitarian funds are being spent.

The United States acknowledged Nigeria's reported steps forward, including the prosecution of hundreds of Boko Haram and Islamic State-West Africa (ISIS-WA) suspects, improvements to judicial capacity, and the recruitment and training of 50,000 additional police officers.

Despite these gains, both sides agreed that significant work remains, particularly around the welfare and return of displaced persons.

Pentagon Talks and Bilateral Priorities

Military-to-military discussions continued on August 13, 2026, at the Pentagon, signalling the depth of security engagement between the two countries.

Separate from the JWG session, Hoker held a one-on-one meeting with NSA Ribadu to discuss broader bilateral priorities.

The two officials reaffirmed the United States' commitment to working with Nigeria on the protection of Christian communities and deepening joint security cooperation.

Further areas covered during the JWG included cooperation on countering terrorism financing, sharing biometric information to support accountability, and building law enforcement capacity through the US State Department's Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs and Bureau of Counterterrorism.

US embassy explains how long Nigerians can stay in America

In a previous report, the United States Mission in Nigeria has reminded travellers that holding a valid U.S. visa does not automatically determine how long they can remain in the country.

The embassy urged international visitors to verify their authorised period of stay through their electronic arrival record after entering the United States

Source: Legit.ng