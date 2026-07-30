Actress Sotayo Gaga has revealed the personal reason she chose to stay away from the public eye despite her continued relevance

The actress said her time away from the spotlight was not spent idly, as she focused on motherhood

Sobola also opened up about her emotional side, small circle of friends and the two identities behind her real name and popular stage name

Nollywood actress Tayo Sobola, popularly known as Sotayo Gaga, has explained why she deliberately stepped away from the spotlight despite her successful career.

In an interview with The PUNCH, the actress said her absence from public view was a conscious decision driven largely by her desire for peace and personal space.

Sotayo Gaga shares the reason she chose to stay away from the public eye despite her continued relevance. Photos: Sotayo Gaga.

Source: Instagram

‘I was extremely busy strategising’

While some may have wondered where the actress had disappeared to, Sobola said she was far from idle.

According to her, the period away from the public eye allowed her to reflect, grow her brand and expand her business interests.

She also embraced motherhood while working on fashion brands, developing new designs and writing movie scripts.

“Those periods I was off the scene were for personal reflection and growing my brand,” she said.

Sobola added that motherhood did not prevent her from pursuing other interests, noting that she remains a serial entrepreneur.

The actress also described herself as an emotional person and a loner who prefers to maintain a small circle of friends.

She said life’s challenges have taught her the importance of rising after every setback.

For Sobola, staying away from public attention was not a sign that she had lost relevance.

“Although I wasn’t very visible in the public space, I was extremely busy strategising,” she said.

The actress also explained that her real name and stage name complement each other, with each serving a different purpose.

Sotayo Gaga says her time away from the spotlight was not spent idly, as she focused on motherhood. Photo: Satayo Gaga.

Source: Instagram

Sotayo Gaga throws lavish party

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Nollywood actress Sotayo Gaga had thrown an epic party to celebrate her birthday and her child’s naming ceremony.

The actress welcomed a baby girl in 2024 and had a massive celebration to for her. In a series of videos that went viral, the movie star’s majestic entrance at the party venue had many talking.

Several social media users gushed over the new mum as they shared their thoughts about the display at her party.

Source: Legit.ng