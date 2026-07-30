Goddessa BBNaija is the bold and spontaneous goddess of Season 11

Goddessa is a standout housemate on Big Brother Naija Season 11, themed Show Ya Sef. She is a talented musician from Abia State. Goddessa joined the show to entertain viewers and boost her music career with her bold and spontaneous personality.

Goddessa from BBNaija posing with a confident gaze (L) and singing into a microphone on stage (R). Photo: @bbnaija.goddessa on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Born Lovette Okechukwu Amaka , she originates from Arochukwu, Abia State .

, she originates from . She joined season 11 ( Show Ya Sef ) to showcase her spontaneous personality and grow her music fanbase .

) to showcase her and grow her . Goddessa openly loves attention but maintains zero tolerance for liars and strict personal boundaries.

Profile summary

Full name Lovette Okechukwu Amaka Nickname Goddessa Gender Female Year of birth 1996 Age 30 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth Arochukwu, Abia State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Dating Profession Musician Instagram @itisgoddessa

Goddessa from BBNaija's biography

Goddessa was born Lovette Okechukwu Amaka in Arochukwu, Abia State. She was born in 1996 and is 30 years old as of 2026. She is a Nigerian national of African heritage. Her father is veteran media personality Mazi Eugene Okey Imuoh.

What does Goddessa from BBNaija do?

Top five facts about Goddessa from BBNaija. Photo: @bbnaija.goddessa on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Before BBNaija Season 11, Goddessa built a career as a performing musician. She loves connecting with audiences through music and creative expression. She aims to grow her fanbase while staying true to herself.

Now, Goddessa is also a reality TV personality and content creator. Away from the spotlight, she enjoys singing, dancing, reading, and cooking.

Why Goddessa is one to watch on BBNaija Season 11

Goddessa made an immediate impression during the July 2026 premiere. Speaking on how her friends view her, she shared:

My friends would describe me as a friend—spontaneous, like I can wake you up and say, "We're going somewhere." Don't ask me questions; just go there. I think that's something.

Lovette Okechukwu also set clear boundaries inside the house:

The quickest way to annoy me is to lie to me. Don't lie to me. I don't like liars. I think that's unnecessary. Just tell me what's going on.

On her motivation, the reality TV star shared a simple goal:

I am entertaining!

Goddessa admitted to a habit that sometimes annoys others:

The fact that I act oblivious, especially when the silliness is glaring.

Goddessa's frank attitude toward relationships and personal boundaries quickly sparked conversations among housemates, where she noted:

I'm a woman; I get wet. I want you in my life as a constant. So, for that to work, you and I will need to set boundaries.

Is Goddessa from BBNaija on Instagram?

The BBNaija contestant is active on social media. Goddessa's Instagram following grew significantly after entering the house. She currently has over 21,000 followers on Instagram.

The Nigerian musician uses her Instagram account to promote her music and share her lifestyle. The reality star also engages fans with her daily updates on Big Brother and highlight reels.

Is Goddessa BBNaija dating anyone?

Although Goddessa's official BBNaija profile lists her relationship status as dating, she has made it clear that romance is not her priority inside the house. However, she stated that she has several secret admirers, and she loves attention.

I have several secret admirers. I love attention. But am I looking for love? No, I don't think I am.

FAQs

Who is Goddessa from BBNaija? She is a Nigerian musician and reality TV star competing on Big Brother Naija Season 11. What is Goddessa's real name? Her real name is Lovette Okechukwu. Where is Goddessa from BBNaija from? The reality star originates from Abia State, Nigeria. What is Goddessa from BBNaija's age? The Big Brother housemate is 30 years old as of July 2026. She was born in 1996. What does Goddessa from BBNaija do for a living? She works primarily as a singer and performing artist. Is Goddessa from BBNaija dating anyone? Goddessa's profile indicates she is in a relationship, but she states she is not looking for love. What are Goddessa's hobbies? Her hobbies include singing, dancing, reading, and cooking.

Goddessa from BBNaija is a vibrant, unfiltered, and deeply captivating housemate. Her journey from Abia State to BBNaija shows her talent and charm. Goddessa continues to entertain viewers with her spontaneous nature and confidence.

Legit.ng recently published a biography of Abi from BBNaija. Abisola Ayoola, popularly known as Abi, entered Big Brother Naija Season 11 during the July 2026 premiere. She made headlines as the show's first married contestant. She is married to a white European husband, Alex Salgarella.

Abi from BBNaija is a native of Osun State, Nigeria. The reality star's hobbies include cooking, dancing, working out, and reading, and she is fluent in Italian. Learn more about Abi from BBNaija in this article.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng