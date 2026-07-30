Residents have been spotted scooping fuel from a leaking tanker in Asaba despite fears of a possible explosion.

A social media user warned people to avoid the City Gate area as the dangerous scene unfolds

The incident revived concerns over recurring fuel-scooping tragedies despite repeated safety warnings across Nigeria

Residents in Asaba, Delta state, were spotted scooping fuel from a leaking tanker at City Gate on Thursday, July 30, raising fears of a potential explosion at the scene.

A post shared by Twitter/X user Tessy Spice, @Tessyspice1, drew attention to the incident after she warned people to keep their distance from the area.

A viral clip shows residents rushing to collect fuel from a leaking tanker in Asaba. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

"Tanker leakage at City Gate, Asaba, and people are already scooping fuel. We never learn in this country. Please stay far away from that area if you're in Delta State right now!" she wrote.

Fuel scooping at Asaba tanker scene

Fuel scooping from tanker accidents has repeatedly led to deadly fires across Nigeria. When tankers overturn or develop leaks, residents often rush to collect the spilled petrol in buckets and containers, despite the extreme fire hazard such behaviour creates.

In Asaba, the City Gate area is a busy entry point into the Delta state capital, and a fire at that location could have serious consequences for both people at the scene and road users passing through.

Nigeria has recorded several mass-casualty incidents directly linked to fuel scooping. Crowds gathering around fuel spills face the risk of a single spark triggering a fire that spreads faster than people can flee.

The Asaba incident is the latest example of a pattern that emergency responders and safety authorities have long warned against, with members of the public choosing to collect free fuel despite the well-documented dangers.

Watch the video of residents scooping fuel at the Asaba tanker scene

Residents scoop fuel from Lagos tanker

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a diesel tanker overturned on Liverpool Bridge in Apapa, Lagos, spilling fuel across the road as residents ignored safety warnings and rushed to scoop the leaking diesel.

The accident disrupted traffic along the busy route, prompting the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) to divert vehicles. Officials confirmed the tanker was damaged, causing diesel to spread across the bridge.

Source: Legit.ng