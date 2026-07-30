A lawyer has addressed widespread claims about what may happen to Peller’s assets after his court marriage to Jarvis

Many social media users warned the TikToker about marrying under the Marriage Act, but the legal expert says the reality is different

Her explanation has reopened conversations about court marriage, divorce and property rights in Nigeria

The conversation surrounding popular TikToker Peller and his wife, Jarvis, has taken a fresh turn after a lawyer weighed in on fears that a court marriage could put a man's property at risk.

Since news of the couple's statutory wedding emerged, some Nigerians have argued that marrying under the Marriage Act gives a wife automatic rights to her husband's assets if the marriage later crashes.

A lawyer addresses widespread claims about what may happen to Peller’s assets after his court marriage to Jarvis. Photos: Peller/Stella Justice.

Source: Instagram

However, lawyer and marriage advocate Stella Justice has dismissed the claim, insisting that many people are reacting based on misinformation rather than legal facts.

"Court marriage is not a trap"

Reacting to criticisms directed at Peller, Stella Justice questioned why many people were quick to mock the content creator for choosing a court wedding.

According to her, a statutory marriage is not designed to strip a man of his property.

She explained that the law protects both spouses and does not automatically transfer ownership of a husband's assets to his wife simply because they are legally married.

Addressing the growing concerns, she stated that many people fear court marriage because they do not fully understand what the law says.

What happens if the marriage ends?

The lawyer further clarified that in the event of a divorce, property disputes are not decided by emotions, rumours or social media commentary.

Instead, courts consider the law and the specific facts surrounding each case before reaching a decision.

Read the lawyer's post on Facebook about Peller and Jarvis' marriage

Reactions trail lawyer post on Jarvis, Peller's marriage

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@Tunny Charyzmo II stated:

"Nigerians like us dey fear court marriage oh even courtship sef dey fear person including courtesy. Anything wey get court inside no be for us oh."

@Maurice Albert noted:

"Explain it to us pls, it will help us determine whether to go for court marriage or maintain the status quo."

Gold Golden

"Court not our friend o Na for Court them dey agree say snake fit swallow billions Thank God Police is our friend, police can never agree that kind film trick."

Peller and Jarvis got married in court on Wednesday, July 29. Photo: Peller.

Source: Instagram

Temple sends ₦17 million to Peller for wedding cows

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peller had cried out after billionaire Temple failed to deliver on his promise of 10 cows.

According to Delta State government official Ossai Ovie Success, Temple eventually fulfilled the pledge by sending Peller ₦17 million in cash instead of the livestock.

Ossai announced the update publicly, stressing that a Deltan’s word is binding and expressing disappointment at those who doubted Temple’s commitment.

Source: Legit.ng