Ayra Starr broke her silence on Instagram on July 30, 2026, telling fans she underwent major surgery a few days prior

The Nigerian singer admitted her recovery has been slower than anticipated, hinting that the procedure was more serious than initially planned

Ayra Starr urged her 'Mobstarrs' fanbase to spread the word about her upcoming project, Starrgirl, even as she rests

Nigerian singer Ayra Starr has disclosed that she recently underwent major surgery, explaining to fans why she has been less visible online in recent days.

In a heartfelt message shared on her Instagram story, the "Rush" singer addressed her "Mobstarrs" fanbase directly, apologising for her absence and revealing that her recovery has taken longer than doctors anticipated. "I had major surgery a few days ago. I was hoping it would be a quick recovery, but it was more complicated than they expected," she wrote.

Reactions as Ayra Starr gives update about her health. Photo credit@ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

The 23-year-old did not specify the nature of the surgery, which quickly sparked a wave of speculation among fans online. Despite her condition, Ayra Starr remained upbeat, assuring followers that she simply needs rest before making her return.

Ayra Starr pushes Starrgirl despite health setback

Even from her recovery bed, the Mavin Records star did not hold back on promoting her forthcoming project. She urged fans to pre-order *Starrgirl* immediately and help amplify the project by telling friends, family, and neighbours about it.

Ayra Starr opens up about ill health, fans react. Photo credit@ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

"Starrgirl is coming so soooon," she wrote, signing off with a message of love to her supporters.

Here is the Instagram post of Ayra Starr about her health below:

What fans said about Ayra Starr's post

The post drew thousands of reactions, with many fans sending well-wishes and others weighing in on the speculation surrounding the type of surgery she had.

Here are some of the comments:

@rhodalynofficial said:

"Quick recovery queen "

@iam__chulo wrote:

"You all didn't think of appendix surgery? Only bbl? Daft peeps"

@nelsonamen7 shared:

"My favorite you will come out stronger than ever"

@rhodalynofficial added:

"May God put shame on your haters queen."

@frezzi202 commented:

"Baby girl nothing go do u, u go dey alright.. sha no forget December u go perform."

@starboy_lil.ray wrote:

"Silent battle we human fight sometimes without anyone knowing nothing but all they do is to criticize at any little chance"

@uppermoon_0001 reacted:

"Una don pressure the gal go do nyash"

Ayra Starr's album hits 375 million

Legit.ng had reported that the talented singer recorded a new feat on major streaming platforms with her latest body of work, 'Year I turned 21'.

The news was announced in a post sighted on social media by Legit.ng about the laudable feat she recorded.

It was reported that the album, which had only spent a day on major platforms, made a record of 375m cumulative streams.

Source: Legit.ng