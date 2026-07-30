Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan called on the Nigeria Immigration Service to review visa applications from South African artistes

Her call followed reports that singer Ayra Starr and her team were denied entry visas to South Africa, causing her to cancel engagements

Natasha said her call was not directed at Tyla personally but was about enforcing the principle of reciprocity in foreign policy

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central, has urged the Nigeria Immigration Service and the Federal Government to apply the principle of reciprocity when handling visa applications from South African artistes and their entourages.

The senator made the call in a public statement, citing reports that Nigerian singer Ayra Starr and members of her team were denied entry visas to South Africa, which she said led to the cancellation of scheduled engagements.

Natasha's call for equivalent action

Akpoti-Uduaghan said Nigeria must respond with matching measures until Nigerian citizens and artistes receive fair and respectful treatment from South African authorities. She framed the matter as a question of diplomatic principle rather than personal grievance.

She said in her statement:

"This is not a call against Tyla as an individual. Rather, it is a call for Nigeria to uphold the principle of mutual respect that underpins international relations."

She added that reciprocity is a recognised instrument of diplomacy, and that when Nigerian citizens face discriminatory or unjust treatment abroad, the country must show that such actions carry corresponding consequences.

She said:

"Our foreign policy should protect the dignity of Nigerians everywhere and ensure that respect between nations is mutual, not one-sided."

What triggered Natasha's call

The senator based her call on reports that Ayra Starr, one of Nigeria's prominent music acts, was refused entry into South Africa along with her team, forcing her to pull out of planned appearances. Akpoti-Uduaghan indicated that confirmation of those reports should be sufficient grounds for the Nigerian government to act.

Her statement was addressed specifically to the immigration service and the federal government, calling on both to take practical steps in line with the foreign policy position she outlined.

The senator signed off her statement with "Viva Nigeria," underscoring the nationalist tone of her message.

Source: Legit.ng