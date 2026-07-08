A Nigerian man shared how his girlfriend told him her salary was N85,000, claiming she was struggling financially

The man surprised her with N150,000 to help out, only to discover five days later what her actual salary is

A screenshot she accidentally sent him exposed the truth, and her explanation left him stunned

A Nigerian man has gone viral on X after sharing how he discovered his girlfriend had been hiding her true salary from him, telling him she earned far less than she actually did.

The user, @Spencerw3s, posted about the incident on 8 July 2026, recounting how his girlfriend told him her monthly salary was N85,000 and gave the impression she was financially stretched. Moved by her situation, he decided to surprise her with N150,000 to help her "balance" things out.

A Nigerian man discovers his girlfriend's actual salary. Photo credit: @Spencerw3s/X, Nenad Cavoski/Getty Images

Source: UGC

What he did not expect was what came next.

Man finds out his girlfriend's real salary

Five days after sending the money, the girlfriend accidentally forwarded him a screenshot of her salary alert. The figure on that alert read N420,000, nearly five times what she had originally claimed.

He said:

"My babe tell me say her salary na 85k and she dey struggle say she no get money.

I surprise am with 150k make she balance.

Five days later she mistakenly send me screenshot of her salary alert… 420k.

I come ask am “I thought you said your salary was 85k?

She come reply say she no want make I feel say she get money. 🥲💔"

Reactions as man discovers girlfriend's salary amount

The post drew significant attention online, sparking reactions. Some of the comments are below:

@McDonaldOtoyo2 said:

"She dey earn 420, come dey date guy with 150."

@ginika321 said:

"Women and drama. 🤓😂"

@kmpontf1 said:

"Fear women wey dey hide salary but no dey hide your transfer. 😂"

See the original post that sparked the conversation:

Lady gets promoted with 7-figure salary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian data analyst has shared the seven career lessons she believes helped her earn a promotion just one year after joining her company.

The professional revealed that while technical skills helped her secure the job, other qualities played a bigger role in accelerating her career and increasing her salary.

Source: Legit.ng