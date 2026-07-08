Dangote Petroleum Refinery launched a free petrol delivery scheme for marketers in six states at N1,075 per litre

The first phase covers Lagos, Ogun, Rivers, Kaduna, Delta, and Abuja, with more states to follow in later rollouts

Eligible buyers receive free delivery and a 10-day credit facility but must purchase a minimum of 250,000 litres

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The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has introduced a free petrol delivery programme for fuel marketers across six Nigerian states, pricing the product at N1,075 per litre under the first phase of the initiative.

A notice issued by the refinery outlined the scheme, which forms part of the company's broader Vision 2030 strategy to strengthen fuel supply logistics and improve access to petroleum products nationwide.

Dangote's new petrol offer includes free delivery Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The announcement is coming days after the refinery opened the sale of petrol, to all licensed marketers, ending its previous consortium marketing arrangement.

Petroleumprice.ng reports that the refinery said all qualified marketers can now purchase products directly from its loading gantry, widening access to locally refined petrol and allowing more participants to source fuel without going through intermediary arrangements.

States covered for free petrol delivery

The six states included in the initial rollout are Lagos, Ogun, Rivers, Kaduna, Delta, and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The refinery confirmed that additional states will be brought into the programme as subsequent phases are implemented.

Beyond the free delivery offer, eligible buyers stand to benefit from a 10-day credit facility, giving marketers added flexibility on payment timelines.

However, the scheme comes with a significant threshold: only buyers who can commit to a minimum purchase of 250,000 litres qualify for the arrangement.

The refinery directed interested marketers and bulk buyers to reach out directly to its delivery team for further details on how to participate in the programme.

The initiative signals an effort by Dangote Refinery to deepen its footprint in Nigeria's downstream petroleum sector by easing distribution bottlenecks that have historically made fuel supply unreliable in several parts of the country.

By absorbing delivery costs and offering short-term credit, the refinery appears to be positioning itself as a more competitive and accessible supplier to commercial buyers.

Dangote Group has urged petrol station owners and dealers across the country to register promptly to take advantage of the scheme and reach out via email: Directdelivery@dangote.com.

For consumers, the development is expected to translate into a more stable supply and potentially lower pump prices, depending on market conditions and dealer margins.

Dangote offers free fuel delivery and 10-day credit at N1,075 per litre Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

Dangote Refinery crashes petrol prices by N200

Legit.ng previously reported that Dangote Petroleum Refinery saidit has slashed the ex-depot price of petrol, by more than N200 per litre since May 30, 2026.

The most recent was a N50 reduction announced on July 2, 2026, when the ex-depot price was reduced from N1,125 to N1,075.

The refinery promises Nigerians could see additional reductions in petrol prices as lower-cost crude cargoes gradually replace more expensive inventories in its production cycle.

Source: Legit.ng