Oluwabukolami Adeyemi, the 2022 Cambridge global top scorer, has graduated with a First Class in Law from Newcastle, UK

Her undergraduate studies were fully funded by a private scholarship awarded by former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello in 2023

Following her exceptional graduation results, the former governor has committed to sponsoring her Master's degree in the UK

Oluwabukolami Adeyemi, the Nigerian academic prodigy who made global headlines in 2023 for emerging as the overall best candidate in the Cambridge International Examinations, has graduated with a First-Class honours degree in Law from Newcastle University in the United Kingdom.

The milestone comes three years after the Kogi State indigene shattered global records by earning the highest scores in the 2022 Cambridge IGCSE and Cambridge AS Level Examinations among hundreds of thousands of candidates across 146 countries.

Former Kogi State Governor Alhaji Yahaya Bello hosting the global Cambridge award recipient and her parents at the Government House in 2023. Photo: YahayaBello

Source: Original

Her historic performance at the time earned her widespread national acclaim, alongside formal commendations from prominent Nigerian leaders, including President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi.

Following her stellar global performance, the brilliant scholar, who hails from the Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State, was received at the Government House in Lokoja in August 2023 by the then-Executive Governor of the state, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

To reward her academic feats, Governor Bello awarded her a comprehensive private scholarship, fully funding her tuition, accommodation, and living expenses in the United Kingdom throughout her undergraduate studies.

The Kogi state government received the brilliant prodigy at the state secretariat. Photo: KSG

Source: Original

Continued academic sponsorship announced

Validating the investment in her education, Adeyemi maintained her academic excellence overseas to graduate at the top of her class.

Elated by her latest feat, the former governor has announced a fresh scholarship extension to fully fund her Master's degree (LLM) program in the United Kingdom.

In an emotional video message expressing her gratitude, Adeyemi thanked the former governor for his unwavering support, describing him as a "God-sent to humanity" who transformed her legal career aspirations into a reality.

Miss Oluwabukolami Adeyemi celebrating her First-Class Law degree. Photo: OA

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Her father, Engr. Olumide Adeyemi, also expressed deep appreciation to the former governor, stating that the timely financial intervention kept his daughter's bright future from dimming.

He noted that despite her immense intellectual gifts, financing an elite overseas legal education would have been an insurmountable barrier for his family without the private scholarship.

Engr. Adeyemi further lauded Bello's continuous history of quietly funding educational and medical philanthropy for outstanding and less privileged students across the country, praying for his continued well-being.

Umahi awards scholarship to Ebonyi student

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that the minister of works, Senator David Umahi, has awarded a university scholarship to Obasi Victor Nnanna, an Ebonyi indigene who emerged as one of the country's highest performers in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The scholarship followed Nnanna's impressive score of 356 in the examination, a performance that reportedly placed him at the top in Ebonyi State and among the leading candidates nationwide, The Guardian and ICIR reported.

Nnanna, a graduate of King David Gifted Academy in Abakaliki, scored 98 in Mathematics, 98 in Physics, 91 in Chemistry and 69 in English Language.

Source: Legit.ng