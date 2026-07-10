UK-based Nigerian legal practitioner Baron Chymaker confirmed his lawyer submitted a citizenship renunciation application to the SGF's office

Chymaker said all required fees had been paid and expressed eagerness for the application to receive approval

The move follows Chymaker's repeated criticism of Nigeria's judicial system and his calls for lawyers to practise in more developed jurisdictions

A UK-based Nigerian lawyer, Baron Chymaker, has taken a formal step towards giving up his Nigerian citizenship, announcing that his legal representative in Nigeria has filed the necessary paperwork with the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Chymaker shared the development in a post on X on Thursday, July 9, stating that all applicable fees had been paid alongside the submission.

UK-based Nigerian lawyer Baron Chymaker has submitted his citizenship renunciation application to the SGF's office. All required fees have been paid. Photo credit: @chymaker

Source: Twitter

"I have today received a confirmation from my lawyer in Nigeria that my application to renounce my Nigerian citizenship has been submitted to the SGF and all fees paid as appropriate. I cannot wait for the approval," he wrote.

Chymaker's criticism of Nigerian law

The legal practitioner is a recognised voice on the X platform, where he regularly comments on international law, UK and Nigerian legal practice, and cryptocurrency.

He has been vocal in his dissatisfaction with certain aspects of Nigeria's judicial framework, particularly the doctrine of stare decisis, under which courts are bound to follow earlier judicial decisions.

Chymaker has argued that the rigid application of this doctrine in Nigerian courts is unjust, connecting it to outcomes he considers problematic in election tribunal proceedings.

He has also consistently encouraged Nigerian-trained lawyers to pursue further qualifications or consider relocating to practise in jurisdictions he views as more professionally developed.

The SGF's office had not issued any statement regarding Chymaker's application at the time this report was filed.

FG speaks on renouncing citizenship

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the federal government ordered the immediate withdrawal and deactivation of Nigerian passports held by individuals who have formally renounced their citizenship.

The directive was issued by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who instructed the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) to enforce the measure without delay.

Source: Legit.ng