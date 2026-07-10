Nollywood actress Grace Ama lost her father, Chief Ogbonnaya Azu Ama, just 10 minutes after their final phone conversation

The actress shared her father, Chief Ama's, last request from her before he took his final breath, which marked the end of his time on earth

Grace Ama described her father as her biggest cheerleader, saying no one would call her 'Nollywood First Lady' anymore

Veteran Nollywood actress Grace Ama is grieving the loss of her father, Chief Ogbonnaya Azu Ama, who passed away just ten minutes after sharing what turned out to be their final phone conversation on Thursday evening.

The actress described the sequence of events that made the loss even more difficult to process during her conversation with the Nigerian Tribune on July 10.

Actress Grace Ama loses father, shares his final request before he died 10 minutes later. Photo: graceama

Source: Instagram

According to Grace Ama, her father had called her that evening with one request; he wanted her to pray for him. The actress said she did not hesitate.

They both prayed together over the phone, and before they hung up, Chief Ama responded with a quiet "Amen."

"We spoke exactly on Thursday evening, and I prayed for him, and he said, 'Amen,'" she recalled.

A goodbye she never saw coming

Grace Ama said she was still sitting with the warmth of that conversation when her phone rang again. The time was 7:11 p.m., and the voice on the other end brought news she was not prepared for.

"And by 7:11 p.m., I was told he had gone," she said.

The actress described the experience as one of the most devastating moments of her life.

Her father, she said, had always been her most loyal supporter, the one person who consistently cheered her on throughout her career in the Nigerian film industry.

Grace Ama lamented having no one left to call her "Nollywood First Lady" like her father always called her when he was alive.

"My only first love and cheerleader has gone to be with his Creator. No one to call me Nollywood First Lady anymore," she said.

Chief Ogbonnaya Azu Ama held the traditional title of Ezi Okwu Bu Mdu (Truth Is Life) I of Ebunwana Edda.

He celebrated his 80th birthday in December last year, a milestone his daughter now holds close as she navigates her grief.

For Grace, the final prayer they shared over the phone has become both a source of comfort and heartache, a moment she says she will carry with her for the rest of her life.

Grace Ama laments having no one left to call her "Nollywood First Lady" like her father did when he was alive. Photo: graceama

Source: Instagram

Faithia Williams loses mother

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Faithia Williams lost her mother just hours after celebrating her own 55th birthday on February 5, 2026.

A video shared by actress Regina Chukwu on her Instagram page showed the heartbreaking moment Faithia Williams received the news, breaking down in tears as her colleagues tried to console her.

Fans and her colleagues in the Nigerian movie industry praised her deep love for her mother, while Regina Chukwu encouraged her to stay strong and offered prayers for the late woman’s soul.

Source: Legit.ng